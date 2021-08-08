In the media

Making virtual hospitals the norm

Treating upwards of 13,000 patients to date, the country's first metropolitan virtual hospital has won a Premier's Award for Excellence in Digital Innovation, proven pivotal in the state's COVID-19 response and has ambitious growth plans in the year ahead (27 July 2021). More...

$3.3 million to support Australians living with a rare disease

The Australian Government is providing $3.3 million to support the approximate two million Australians living with a rare disease, providing them with support, raise awareness and create new educational programs (27 July 2021). More...

Queensland

New drug delivers sight for sore eyes

A potential improved treatment for two of the leading causes of blindness - age and diabetes-related eye problems - has been demonstrated in research involving a University of Queensland expert (02 August 2021). More...

Elective surgery surges in Queensland public hospitals

Queensland's public hospitals are delivering increased elective surgery activity amid unprecedented demand for health services and a deadly global pandemic (30 July 2021). More...

Palaszczuk Government delivers $163 million to create 351 new hospital beds

The Palaszczuk Government is delivering an extra $163.7 million to create 351 new beds across Queensland's hospital network (30 July 2021). More...

17 days before asbestos clean-up crews were sent to Brisbane school

There have been 19 asbestos incidents at Queensland schools during the installation of airconditioning since 2019 (29 July 2021). More...

