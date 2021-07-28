In the media

AMA says AstraZeneca vaccine critical to combat growing Covid-19 Delta outbreak

AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid has called on the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation to review its advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine in response to the growing risks posed by the outbreak of the Delta variant in NSW (23 July 2021). More...

More community pharmacies and additional GPs to deliver COVID-19 vaccines

Thousands of community pharmacies and additional GPs across Australia will be invited to join the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

This additional workforce will be brought on board to support pharmacies and GPs already delivering COVID-19 vaccines in cities, regional, rural and remote areas (22 July 2021). More...

Baby sleep products raise eyes at safety

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has reviewed the safety of inclined infant sleeping products and is now seeking feedback on its findings. The ACCC's Issues Paper, including information on how to make a contribution, can be accessed at this here (22 July 2021).

Clinical trial national approach will benefit patients and our economy

Medicines Australia welcomes the clinical trial 'one-stop-shop' consultation, recently announced by the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care. Clinical trials in Australia are a significant enabler for faster access for patients and make an important contribution to the economy but we require a consistent, national approach to remain competitive (20 July 2021). More...

Queensland

Trucking health services to remote Queensland

Heart of Australia's HEART 4 truck hits the road to bring life-saving services to remote and rural Queensland (21 July 2021). More...

Development of blood vessel repair therapy accelerated

UniQuest - The University of Queensland's technology transfer company - has partnered with global biotechnology company CSL to accelerate the development of a potential treatment for the repair of blood vessels damaged by inflammation (19 July 2021). More...

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.