ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the media

Privacy forfeited with mental health apps

The number of mental health care apps available has exploded in recent years, but clinicians and users should look closely at privacy terms before recommending or downloading an app (08 July 2021). More...

ICA welcomes vaccine indemnity announcement

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has welcomed the Federal Government's announcement of a professional indemnity scheme for healthcare practitioners administering COVID-19 vaccines. ICA says the COVID-19 mass vaccination program is "a large and complex undertaking" in a rapidly evolving environment (05 July 2021). More...

Take control of identity security to protect critical health assets

With increasing cyberattacks, healthcare organisations should review their cybersecurity strategies and tighten who has control and access to critical information and systems (05 July 2021). More...

Protecting Australia's healthcare institutions

COVID-19 has significantly impacted the healthcare security industry. Security personnel are playing a bigger role in hospitals. Here are the top three considerations in protecting Australia's healthcare institutions (05 July 2021). More...

Queensland

Staff copping abuse from Queenslanders unwilling to use the COVID-19 app

Thousands of Queensland businesses are warned to expect random police compliance checks as the state's contact tracing app is made mandatory from Friday (07 July 2021). More...

Tribunal sets aside conditions on medical practitioner's registration

A tribunal has set aside the decision of the Medical Board of Australia (the Board) to impose conditions on the registration of a medical practitioner following allegations of inappropriate conduct and/or performance. The Board raised concerns that the overall management of the patient who had presented with cardiac issues was not in line with chest management protocol (07 July 2021). More...

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.