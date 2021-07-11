In the media

Guaranteeing Medicare

The Morrison Government is investing record funding in Medicare, providing more support to Australians as we face some of the greatest health challenges in a generation. From 1 July 2021, changes to the MBS items for orthopaedic, cardiac and general surgery services will be implemented following recommendations of the independent, clinician-led MBS Taskforce Review (01 July 2021). Further information about the 1 July 2021 changes to the MBS is available here.

$180 million in medical research to improve the lives of Australians

The Morrison Government is investing $180 million in ground-breaking medical research projects around Australia to improve the lives of Australians. 106 medical research projects will receive funding to improve health outcomes, including for Australians with cancer, dementia, brain injuries, heart problems, neurofibromatosis and many others (30 June 2021). More...

No place for sexism, sexual harassment or violence in healthcare

The Ahpra and the National Boards are reminding practitioners that there is no place for sexism, sexual harassment or gendered violence in healthcare. A position statement released today, No place for sexism, sexual harassment or violence in healthcare, reinforces the professional, respectful behaviour expected of registered health practitioners (30 June 2021). More...

Medicine safety experts lay out the path to reducing harm caused by medicines in Australia

A consortia of Australia's leading medicine safety experts has endorsed calls to turn the tide on unsafe medicine use and better protect Australians against preventable harm caused by medicines (28 June 2021). More...

PM offers GPs indemnity for AstraZeneca

GPs will be offered medical indemnity insurance under a national scheme if they provide the AstraZeneca vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced (28 June 2021). More...

Queensland

Cancer patients use smartphones to provide feedback on their care experience

Princess Alexandra Hospital (PAH) and digital health company The Clinician, have successfully completed an Australian Digital Health Agency pilot project that enabled cancer patients to use their smartphones to provide feedback on the quality of care they received (28 June 2021). More...

