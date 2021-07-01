In the media

TGA grants third provisional approval to COVID-19 vaccine: Janssen

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) granted provisional approval to Janssen-Cilag Pty Ltd (known as Johnson & Johnson overseas) for its COVID-19 vaccine Janssen, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to receive regulatory approval in Australia (25 June 2021). More...

PBS listings to support patients with mesothelioma

From July 1, thousands of Australians and their families suffering from rare cancers and genetic disorders are set to benefit from expanded listings on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) (23 June 2021). More...

General practitioner disqualified for inappropriately prescribing peptides

A tribunal has suspended a general practitioner for nine months for professional misconduct after he inappropriately prescribed peptides and other substances to 10 patients and to himself (23 June 2021). More...

Transforming mental health care with AI-powered telehealth

The combination of telehealth and artificial intelligence (AI), including AI-powered chatbots, is set to transform the delivery of mental health services globally (23 June 2021). More...

$74 million investment in Australian-led clinical trials

A study involving 15,000 Australians which aims to develop a next-generation, standardised diagnosis for melanoma is one of 30 clinical trials and cohort studies to be funded through the Australian Government's $74 million investment to find better ways to prevent, detect and treat disease (21 June 2021). More...

Queensland

AMA Qld: Minimum wage increase - ensure your practice is compliant

The Panel of the Fair Work Commission has decided to increase the minimum modern award rates of pay by 2.5 per cent. For the health care sector this increase will take effect from 1 July 2021 and impacts employees covered by industry modern awards, such as the Nurses Award 2010 and the Health Professional and Support Services Award 2020 (18 June 2021). More...

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.