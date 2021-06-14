ARTICLE

After a series of preventable deaths and near misses at hospitals in rural NSW the Parliamentary Inquiry into Health Outcomes and Access to Health & Hospital Services in Rural Regional & Remote NSW was established in 2020.

The Inquiry follows allegations of widespread dysfunction and under-resourcing in the State's rural and regional hospitals.

Under its Terms of Reference, the Inquiry will investigate access to health and hospital services in rural NSW in comparison to health services provided in metropolitan NSW focussing on:

quality of care;

patient experiences;

wait times;

barriers to accessing quality health services;

staffing and resource shortages;

ambulance services; and

oncology and palliative care treatment.

Since its establishment the Committee has received in excess of 700 submissions regarding concerns about the state of our healthcare system in rural NSW.

Startling evidence of grossly inadequate care and a lack of resources has been heard at the most recent public hearings.

These include reports of hospitals running out of crucial supplies including Panadol, morphine, antibiotics and blood products, whilst at one hospital kitchen staff have provided care to patients who have suffered strokes and newborn babies due to a lack of nursing staff.

The Inquiry has heard many healthcare facilities are reliant upon "virtual doctors" to staff the emergency departments with no doctors physically present in the hospital for days at a time.

Unfortunately, these issues are not new when it comes to the provision of healthcare and hospital services in regional NSW.

The Inquiry hearings are scheduled to continue in various locations throughout rural and regional NSW up until March to December 2021.

At the conclusion of the public hearings, the Committee will be using the evidence gathered from the submissions and public hearings to develop a comprehensive report and propose recommendations to the NSW Government for addressing issues identified in the course of the Inquiry.

If you wish to view the upcoming hearings, you can join via the live webcast at www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/Pages/webcasts.aspx

