In the media

AMA calls on National Cabinet to urgently reform public hospital funding

With ambulance ramping occurring in our public hospitals because of a lack of doctors, nurses and beds, the AMA is calling on National Cabinet to urgently address public hospital funding to pull hospitals 'back from the brink' (03 June 2021). More...

Country Care, CEO and former employee acquitted of criminal cartel offences

A jury in the Federal Court acquitted, rehabilitation and aged care aids company The Country Care Group Pty Ltd, its CEO Robert Hogan and a former employee Cameron Harrison of eight criminal cartel offences. This case is the first contested criminal prosecution under the criminal cartel provisions of the Competition and Consumer Act (02 June 2021). More...

Ban on overseas travel valid, court says

A bid to overturn Health Minister Greg Hunt's ban on Australians travelling overseas has been dismissed by the Full Court of the Federal Court. Lobby group LibertyWorks had argued the restriction, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was invalid and unduly impinged on individual rights (01 June 2021). More...

Too many healthy women are having their labour induced for no identified medical reason, our study showsPregnant women in Australia are increasingly having their labours induced rather than giving birth spontaneously – and some without good reason (01 June 2021). More...

New Aged Care laws to be seniors' moments

The first laws in response to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety have been introduced into the federal Parliament Mr Hunt said the first laws would deliver immediate changes around restrictive practices, home care assurance reviews, and repeal the Aged Care Financing Authority (31 May 2021). More...

Queensland

'As serious as a criminal trial': Decisions of sensitive mental health tribunal under scrutiny

A new study raises concerns about the way the Queensland Mental Health Review Tribunal oversees the treatment of patients (02 June 2021). More...

