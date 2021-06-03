ARTICLE

In the media

New standard of care for IV cannulas

A new clinical standard will change our approach to peripheral intravenous catheter insertion — a procedure carried out on 7.7 million Australians each year (26 May 2021). More...

Australia needs triage rules for disaster situations

An article published in the Medical Journal of Australia highlights the lack of protocols or legislation to support triage decision-making if a disaster overwhelms the Australian health system (25 May 2021). More...

New study finds no link between mobile phone use and salivary gland tumours

A study conducted by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency and the University of Auckland has found no link between mobile phone use and salivary gland cancers (24 May 2021). More...

Queensland

Queenslanders trying to access euthanasia scheme could break federal law

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has written to the Prime Minister urgently asking him to overturn a federal law (25 May 2021). More...

Govt funds lung research to protect workers

The Palaszczuk Government will invest $5 million in research to protect workers from, and improve treatment for, occupational dust lung diseases, including silicosis and coal workers' pneumoconiosis (black lung) (25 May 2021). More...

UQ: Early research suggests climate change could lead to more stillbirths

Scientists are investigating whether rising global temperatures may lead to more stillbirths, saying further study is needed on the subject as climates change (24 May 2021). More...

