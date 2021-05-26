ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the media

Australia to develop onshore mRNA manufacturing

The Morrison Government is strengthening national capacity against future pandemics and other diseases by developing a pathway to Australia's own sovereign manufacturing capability for mRNA vaccines (21 May 2021). More...

Health issues action plan to beat pain

The Department of Health has developed a National Strategic Action Plan for Pain Management, aimed at providing Australians living with chronic pain with the care and support they need. The plan recommends eight goals and focusses on reducing the burden of disease and improving the quality of life and care for patients (20 May 2021). More...

$26.8 million investment to support young Australians

The Australian Government is continuing our support for the mental health and wellbeing of children and young Australians with a $26.8 million investment in Yourtown's Kids Helpline (19 May 2021). More...

Health practitioners encouraged to book in for COVID-19 vaccination

Health practitioners have started receiving emails from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency on behalf of state and territory health departments encouraging them to book in for their COVID-19 vaccination (18 May 2021). More...

Boost air quality in buildings to reduce respiratory infections

The scientists are calling for World Health Organisation indoor air-quality guidelines, which cover pollutants such as carbon monoxide and other chemicals, to be extended to include airborne pathogens (14 May 2021). More...

Queensland

Voluntary Assisted Dying laws to be introduced to Queensland Parliament

A bill to establish Voluntary Assisted Dying laws will be introduced to parliament next week (18 May 2021). More...

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.