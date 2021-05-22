In the media

'Boost air quality in buildings to reduce respiratory infections'

The scientists are calling for World Health Organisation indoor air-quality guidelines, which cover pollutants such as carbon monoxide and other chemicals, to be extended to include airborne pathogens (14 May 2021). More...

Federal Government provides funding for health justice partnerships in $17 million Women's Safety Package extension

Health justice partnerships have been named in the Federal Budget 2021 as an approach to provide access to legal and mental health support for women experiencing domestic and family violence (12 May 2021). More...

Queensland

Queensland strategy for 'normal birth' aims to reduce number of unnecessary caesarean sections

The Queensland government is developing a new "normal birth" strategy in response to high caesarean rates that are double the World Health Organisation's recommendation. It follows a national recommendation for each state and territory to develop such a strategy from the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care (14 May 2021). More...

Queensland edges towards physician-assisted dying

Voluntary assisted dying legislation is inching closer in Queensland, with the state's law reform commission submitting its final report this week on a suggested legal framework along with a draft bill to Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman (13 May 2021). More...

Sharp spike in cases of little-known disease has Qld health authorities concerned

A sharp spike in the number of cases of a little-known disease found in animal urine has Queensland health authorities concerned. People most likely to contract it are farm workers, campers, bushwalkers and water sport enthusiasts, and it's more prevalent during north Queensland's wet season (13 May 2021). More...

$100m injection for Queensland hospitals not enough to fix ailing system, AMAQ warns

The Queensland government's $100 million boost in public hospital funding is only a "small step" towards the 1,500 more beds needed to ease clogged emergency departments, doctors have warned (11 May 2021). More...

