ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

High levels of telehealth uptake may prove to be one of the long-term social changes caused by the pandemic. If it is, the challenges posed by telehealth may lead to an increased exposure to claims against health professionals.

In this article, W+K's Chris Spain and Prue Egan look at the issues for insurers and raise a number of questions health professionals should consider.

Click on the download below to read the full update.

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.