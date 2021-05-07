ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the media

Telehealth receives new lease on life

The Department of Health's Telehealth service is to be extended until the end of the year. Announcing the move, Minister for Health, Greg Hunt said the extension will ensure that Australians can continue to see their GP, renew scripts and seek mental health support from the safety of their own homes (29 April 2021). More...

Review of the Guiding principles for medication management in residential aged care facilities and in the community

The Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care will lead a review and update of the guiding principles for medication management in residential aged care facilities and in the community to support the safe and quality use of medicines (29 April 2021). More...

Fellowed GPs must update their Ahpra registration to prevent loss of access to Medicare benefits

The Australian Government made amendments to legislation in 2020 that changes how GPs access Medicare. GPs no longer access higher Medicare rebates by registering their Fellowship status with Services Australia. Your Medicare access will now be linked to your registration status with Ahpra and the Medical Board (28 April 2021). More...

Managing infection risks during construction, renovation and maintenance activities in healthcare facilities

Without correct management, construction, renovation and maintenance activities can disperse dust particles contaminated with bacteria and fungi (29 April 2021). More...

High rates of early caesarean sections are putting Australian babies at unnecessary risk

A major report released today has revealed that many Australian babies are being placed at unnecessary risk because their birth by caesarean section is scheduled too early, without a medical reason. This is despite clear evidence that waiting until 39 weeks – unless there is a medical reason not to – is best for the baby (28 April 2021). More...

Queensland

Queenslanders urged not to be complacent with flu this year

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath is urging Queenslanders to get the influenza vaccine to help protect against the flu over the winter months (29 April 2021). More...

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.