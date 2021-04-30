ARTICLE

In the media

Australian researchers drive global call to action to tackle world's leading cause of death

A team of Australian drug researchers, including Monash University, have led a global call to action to accelerate new approaches for cardiovascular disease drug solutions (26 April 2021). More...

How can design help alleviate overcrowded emergency departments?

ED design needs to be re-imagined to create a process that segregates patients and moves them through quickly, despite the limited number of available doctors (21 April 2021). More...

ARPANSA conducts first comprehensive study into cosmic radiation exposure

Every day, humans are exposed to radiation. From natural radiation sources such as minerals in the ground to artificial sources such as receiving an X-ray for medical purposes, we receive doses of radiation from a variety of sources (21 April 2021). More...

Queensland

Enhanced frontline care for patients experiencing mental health crisis

Queenslanders experiencing a mental health crisis will have greater access to enhanced mental health services with the expansion of a highly successful collaboration between the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Health (21 April 2021). More...

Practice and Regulation

Queensland

ASEA: Queensland Asbestos rules amended

Twenty Work Health and Safety Codes of Practice have been updated in Queensland, and asbestos regulations have been changed. These changes will take effect from 1 May 2021. More...

Queensland Law Reform Commission: A legal framework for voluntary assisted dying—Review update 2021

The Commission's review started on 1 July 2020 and its original reporting date was 1 March 2021. Due to the size and complexity of the Commission's task, the reporting date was altered to 10 May 2021. In February it was agreed to write to the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice with a review update, including the Commission's process of consultation. More...

