ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

'Tis the season for work Christmas functions! Mellor Olsson Partner, John Love, joins 1079 Life breakfast with Matt Bajjali to discuss how employers and employees can navigate these festive occasions responsibly. From WHS laws, employer responsibilities and practical tips, John shares insights on ensuring a safe and enjoyable work celebration for all.

You can listen to the segment via the YouTube link below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.