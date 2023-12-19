ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Summer is here and the heat has already shown itself across the nation. The hotter months bring with them work health and safety risks that you need to manage, such as bushfires, extreme heat and solar UV radiation (UVR).

Bushfires

With bushfire season well underway, it is important to ensure your organisation has reviewed its approach to the management of the risks faced by workers in bushfire-prone zones.

A person conducting a business or undertaking (PCBU) must ensure that the workplace has prepared and trained its employees on what to do in the event of a bushfire emergency.

Your preparations must include ensuring that any worker who is working remotely or in an isolated place can access help in a bushfire emergency. For these individuals, it is critical that they have a means of communication like a mobile or satellite phone.

It is also important to ensure that work processes do not increase the risk of starting or intensifying bushfires. Some steps to take include:

if flammable chemicals and liquids are being used or transported, they must be stored in well maintained containers and safe procedures must be used to decant the liquids

ignition sources must be eliminated, including when disposing of items such as cigarette butts.

Extreme heat

With predictions for an extreme summer, PCBUs need to address the risks of dehydration and fatigue – not only for those who work long periods in direct sun – but also people working indoors or in confined spaces during heatwave periods. A broad range of work environments might also be impacted by heat, including workers operating machinery or vehicles with limited ventilation or no air-conditioning. Long haul travel or working for long durations in vehicles can also lead to the risk of fatigue and heat stroke.

Some of the areas where safety regulators recommend employers focus are the following:

to reduce physical activity in the heat, look to use mechanical aids to reduce exertion

supervise your workers to detect the signs of fatigue and heat stroke

provide workers with suitable hats, clothing and sun protection

ensure there is adequate water available to keep workers hydrated

plan the day to prioritise strenuous work during the cooler periods of the day and less strenuous tasks in the warmer periods

ensure there are additional rest breaks during the day, particularly in a cool or shaded area

encourage workers to take more breaks

make sure your workers are fully informed about the risks of working in the heat, including identifying the signs of fatigue and heatstroke.

Solar UVR

The risk of UV presents its own challenges as it may still pose a significant risk even on cooler days. It is important for your organisation to make sure it:

risk assesses the potential for workers to be exposed to UV rays

introduces a policy to deal with the control of exposure to UV rays

makes sure there is appropriate sun safe training put in place for staff

makes sure the steps put in place to control the risk of UV exposure are reviewed and monitored on a regular basis to ensure that they are being implemented effectively.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.