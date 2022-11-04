The Queensland Government has moved to bring the state into line with the national WHS (Workplace Health & Safety) model regulations which are designed to minimise the risk of psychological injury in the workplace.

The Work Health and Safety (Psychosocial Risks) Amendment Regulation 2022 expressly requires PCBUs (person conducting a business or undertaking) to tackle risks through the existing risk management provisions in the State Work Health and Safety Regulation 2011.

Differing from NSW and the national model WHS Regulations the Queensland regime will require Queensland duty holders to apply the hierarchy of controls to psychosocial risks.



The five methods for controlling psychosocial risks detailed by the hierarchy are:

Elimination: Physically remove the hazard (s)

Substitution: Replace the hazard (s)

Engineering controls: Isolate people from the hazard (s)

Administrative controls: Change the way people work

Personal protective equipment (PPE): Protect workers

Explanatory notes for the new regulations indicate this is intended to better protect Queensland workers from psychological injury.



The new rules will take effect from 1 April 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.