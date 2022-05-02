ARTICLE

This podcast is the second part of our series discussing managing absent employees.

In this episode we address the management of employees that have had a long term absence due to personal injury or illness. We discuss how to take the next steps, the legal risks, and the procedures that need to be followed when it becomes apparent that the inherent requirements of the role can't be met.

This is a complex and high risk area of law and employers are advised to proceed with caution and seek legal advice for their specific situation.

We also bring you "The Good, the Bad and The Ugly" of recent employment law news, and our movie review returns with a resounding thumbs up for the 1957 American courtroom drama "12 Angry Men".

You can listen to the podcast below, or by clicking the links to subscribe on your preferred streaming service.

