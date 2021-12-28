As 2021 draws to a close, can Western Australian businesses expect the new year to bring long awaited work health and safety law reforms into effect? And what can be learned from the recent setting aside of convictions in Resource Recovery Solutions Pty Ltd v Ayton [2021] WASC 443.
You can access a copy of Western Australia workplace safety update: December 2021 here, or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
