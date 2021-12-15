ARTICLE

In this episode we provide guidance on the way forward to normality post lockdown, and provide updates on the Public Health vaccination mandates for certain industries, and employers privately, with some interesting recent court and tribunal decisions.

'The Good, the Bad and The Ugly' of employment law returns, along with our movie review of 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.

