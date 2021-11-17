Transport Industry - Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination

In the Northern Territory, vaccination is compulsory for freight transport workers, and workers must not enter into the Northern Territory unless they have:

received their first dose by 1 November 2021; and

received their second dose by 13 December 2021.

Freight workers must submit to testing every 7 days while in the Northern Territory.

Western Australia have announced that a mandatory vaccination policy which affects freight and logistics operators. Mandatory vaccination dates for entry to and work in WA are:

received the first dose by 31 December 2021; and

received the second dose by 31 January 2022

The updated Queensland Freight Protocol came into effect on 5 October 2021 and introduced the requirement for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all freight and logistics operators.

These workers are:

required to have at least one dose in order to enter Queensland from 15 October 2021; and

required to have received their second dose (or provide evidence of a booking) by 15 November 2021.

In South Australia, commercial transport and freight workers arriving by road must have evidence of at least one vaccination.

In Victoria, workers entering from red or extreme risk zones will need to have had at least one dose of vaccine (or have a medical exemption evidenced by a medical practitioner) to be eligible for an entry permit.

Vaccination exemptions

All temporary and permanent medical exemptions must be authorised by a medical practitioner, who can notify the Australian Immunisation Register of an individual who has a vaccine exemption due to medical contraindications or natural immunity, which will be displayed on an individual's Immunisation History Statement.

Recording employee vaccination status

Employers of workers in the categories listed above must take all reasonable steps to ensure the vaccination requirements are complied with.

Transport workers must produce evidence of their vaccination for inspection by employers or when entering another state or territory and requested to do so.

Other requirements

Freight movements are largely classified as essential, although drivers may need to apply for and carry border passes.

On entry into the Northern Territory, workers must submit to testing and:

Produce evidence of their vaccination (e.g. a completed appointment slip or medical certificate for the first dose), or a digital certificate for full vaccination;

Produce an approved freight risk mitigation management plan;

Produce a border entry form; and

Submit to testing every seven days while in the Northern Territory.

In South Australia, commercial transport and freight workers who have been in a restricted zone at any time during the 14 days before arriving must produce evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken by an appropriately trained and qualified health care worker, within 72 hours before their arrival.

Freight workers arriving at the Western Australian border from Victoria or NSW must produce evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours.

Employers should regularly remind drivers to follow relevant health protocols while travelling into any state, including to:

Practice social distancing where possible;

Keep a list of close contacts;

Carry and use correct PPE; and

Follow your COVID-19 safe plan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.