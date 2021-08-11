Michael Byrnes appeared on the Sky News report, "Vaccine mandate could be tipping point for employees", on 6 August 2021.

As Union leaders are warning mandating vaccines will lead to workers walking off the job across several industries already suffering from staff shortages.

The prediction comes as more employers consider making the inoculation against COVID-19 a workplace requirement.

Workers in residential aged care have until next month to get their first dose of a vaccine under a mandate issued by the federal government, and industry groups say it is only a matter of time until other sectors follow suit.

There are concerns the vaccine mandate will lead to up to 15 per cent of workers leaving the jobs.

