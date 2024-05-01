Media

Strong action on crime showing results in 2024

Queensland has recorded a slight decrease in the overall rate of reported crime in the latest data released by the Queensland Police Service (QPS) today. There has been a one per cent drop in the overall reported crime rate this current financial year (FYTD) compared with the same period last year.The reduction is attributed to collaboration across agencies on prevention, intervention and detention initiatives, as well as high visibility policing patrols and the targeted flying squad (22 April 2024). Read more here.

Latest action plan key to efforts to end sexual violence in Queensland

The Miles Government has launched its second action plan outlining initiatives designed to prevent and respond to sexual violence in the community. The document builds upon the work of Prevent. Support. Believe. Queensland's Framework to address Sexual Violence and its first action plan. The Sexual Violence Prevention Action Plan runs from 2023-24 to 2027-28 and places victim-survivors at its centre. It captures the extensive work underway across government to prevent and respond to sexual violence, including in response to the second report of the Women's Safety and Justice Taskforce (19 April 2024). Read more here.

The regulatory framework for offshore wind projects in Australian waters

While Australia's onshore wind industry is relatively mature, contributing 34.6% of renewable electricity generation and 10.7% of total electricity generation in 2021–22, Australia is yet to capitalise on its 'very high quality and abundant offshore wind resources'. In contrast, the offshore renewable industry is well established in major economies such as Europe, the United States and China, and is growing around the world. Total global offshore wind capacity was 64.3 gigawatts in 2022 and is expected to reach 447 gigawatts by the end of 2032 (3 April 2024). Read more here.

Outcomes of the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Australia and Timor-Leste gathered in Melbourne from 4 to 6 March 2024 for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, marking the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. This assembly marked a significant juncture, reflecting on the past 5 decades of cooperation and charting a course for future collaboration under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) initiated in 2021 (2 April 2024). Read more here.

Anti-Discrimination Bill 2024 Consultation

The Queensland Government sought community feedback on the new Anti-Discrimination Bill 2024 that will replace the Act. The proposed new anti-discrimination law would fundamentally alter the operation of Queensland's discrimination legislation with a view to ensuring it is a modern and effective instrument that appropriately protects people from discrimination, sexual harassment, vilification and other objectionable/unlawful conduct (22 March 2024). Read more here.

Publications

Managing Queensland's debt and investments 2023

This report examines how the Queensland Government manages its debt and investments, including the associated risks. It also reports on recent transactions related to debt and investments. Read more here.

Unemployment rate rises to 3.8 per cent in March

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage point to 3.8 per cent in March, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labour statistics said: "With employment falling by around 7,000 people and the number of unemployed rising by 21,000 people, the unemployment rate rose to 3.8 per cent." Details here.

State entities 2023

This report summarises the audit results of Queensland state government entities, analyses financial performance, highlights main transactions, and assesses internal controls. Read more here.

The 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit

This Research Paper provides an overview of the evolving context around ASEAN-Australia relations leading up to the 2024 Special Summit, setting the stage for the summit's agenda. Read the report here.

Practice

Industrial Court of Queensland Practice Direction Number 1 of 2024

This Practice Direction applies to the citation of case law, whether in written or oral submissions, by parties appearing in any matter before the Court or Commission; commenced 18 January 2024. Read more here.

Supreme Court of Queensland Practice Direction Number 12 of 2024

This Practice Direction is issued under s 13 of the Jury Act 1995 (Qld) and relates to excusal from jury service on the basis of 'genuine religious belief' or if jury service would result in 'substantial financial hardship to the business that employs the person'; commenced 11 March 2024. Read more here.

Supreme Court of Queensland Practice Direction Number 13 of 2024

This Practice Direction applies to barristers who accept instructions directly from a person, rather than a solicitor (a 'direct access brief'), requiring them to prepare a document for the direct access brief and file within the Court Registry; commenced 10 April 2024. Read more here.

Supreme Court of Queensland Practice Direction Number 14 of 2024

This Practice Direction aims to enhance the quality and reliability of evidence relied upon in a criminal proceeding by way of utilizing pre-trial and trial processes at the earliest practicable opportunity; commenced 15 April 2024. Read more here.

Cases

Medical Board of Australia v Pawape (No. 2) [2024] QCAT 141

PROFESSIONS AND TRADES – HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS – MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS – DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS – PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT AND UNPROFESSIONAL CONDUCT – where the respondent had conditions imposed on his registration – where the respondent breached those conditions – where breach of conditions was found to be professional misconduct – respondent reprimanded

AB (a pseudonym) v Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission [2024] HCA 10

Statutes – Construction – Procedural fairness – Reasonable opportunity to respond – Where Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission ("IBAC") conducted investigation into allegations of unauthorised access to and disclosure of internal email accounts – Where IBAC provided redacted draft special report containing proposed adverse findings against appellants – Where IBAC refused to provide evidentiary material for proposed adverse findings

Millar v Brisbane City Council [2024] QCAT 93

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNALS – QUEENSLAND CIVIL AND ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL – animals – dangerous dogs – where unprovoked attack causing physical injury and fear – where two dogs were attacked on separate occasions at a local dog park – where allegations of provocation by victim dogs on both occasions – where provocation confined to growling and baring of teeth – where respondent satisfied that the attack was unprovoked – where attacks on two separate occasions in close proximity to each other – whether the applicant's dog was subject to provocation in each attack by the victim dogs – whether applicant's dog was defending itself – whether attack caused bodily harm – whether serious attack by applicant's dog – whether a dangerous dog declaration should be made on review



Jonathon Samuel Leitch v Christian Outreach Centre & Brian Francis Mulheran [2024] QCAT 90

HUMAN RIGHTS – DISCRIMINATION LEGISLATION – GROUNDS OF DISCRIMINATION – DISCRIMINATION DUE TO POLITICAL OR RELIGIOUS BELIEFS – where the respondent filed an application to summarily dismiss/strike out – where respondent is a school run by a religious organisation – where applicant alleges religious, sexuality and association discrimination – whether the proceedings are vexatious, frivolous or misconceived, lacking in substance or an abuse of process

Johnston & Ors v Carroll (APM, Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service) & Anor; Ishiyama & Ors v Aitken & Ors; Hunt & Ors v Gerrard & Anor [2024] QSC 6

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – JUDICIAL REVIEW – STANDING TO INSTITUTE PROCEEDINGS – GENERALLY – where the Chief Health Officer issued a series of directions regarding vaccination against COVID-19 – where the directions have since been revoked – where the respondents in each proceeding bring an application claiming the applicants no longer have standing – whether the applicants in each proceeding have standing to seek a review of the decisions

Legislation

Bills introduced

Government

Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games Arrangements Amendment Bill 2024

Mineral and Energy Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Resources Safety and Health Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

State Financial Institutions and Metway Merger Amendment Bill 2024

Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024



Bills passed without amendment

Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Land and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024



Bills amended during passage

Agriculture and Fisheries and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023

Clean Economy Jobs Bill 2024

Energy (Renewable Transformation and Jobs) Bill 2023

Housing Availability and Affordability (Planning and Other Legislation Amendment) Bill 2024

Proclamations commencing Acts made

Proclamation – Gas Supply and Other Legislation (Hydrogen Industry Development) Amendment Act 2023 (commencing remaining provisions)

Subordinate legislation notified

Legal Profession (Society Rules) Amendment Notice 2024

Marine Parks (Great Sandy) Zoning Plan 2024

Marine Parks and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Motor Accident Insurance (Administration Fee and Levies) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Nature Conservation Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Public Trustee (Interest Rate) Amendment Regulation (No. 2) 2024

Gas Supply Amendment Regulation 2024

Petroleum and Gas (Production and Safety) Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Proclamation – Gas Supply and Other Legislation (Hydrogen Industry Development) Amendment Act 2023 (commencing remaining provisions)

Public Records (Commission of Inquiry to Examine DNA Project 13 Concerns) Amendment Regulation 2024

Transport Operations (Marine Safety) (Riverston Bay Marine Zone) Amendment Regulation 2024

Work Health and Safety (Codes of Practice) (Solar Farms) and Other Legislation Amendment Notice 2024

Heavy Vehicle National Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Lotteries Amendment Regulation 2024

Water Plan (Burnett Basin) (Postponement of Expiry) Notice 2024

Subordinate legislation tabled

Attorney-General and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Environmental Protection and Other Legislation Amendment (Postponement) Regulation 2024

Gas Supply Amendment Regulation 2024

Heavy Vehicle National Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Justices of the Peace and Commissioners for Declarations Amendment Regulation 2024

Legal Profession (Society Rules) Amendment Notice 2024

Marine Parks (Great Sandy) Zoning Plan 2024

Marine Parks and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Motor Accident Insurance (Administration Fee and Levies) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Nature Conservation (Fee Waivers) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Nature Conservation Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Petroleum and Gas (Production and Safety) Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Proclamation No. 3 –Justice and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2023 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation No. 4 – Justice and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2023 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation – Body Corporate and Community Management and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2023 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – Gas Supply and Other Legislation (Hydrogen Industry Development) Amendment Act 2023 (commencing remaining provisions)

Public Records (Commission of Inquiry to Examine DNA Project 13 Concerns) Amendment Regulation 2024

Public Trustee (Interest Rate) Amendment Regulation (No. 2) 2024

Transport Operations (Marine Safety) (Riverston Bay Marine Zone) Amendment Regulation 2024

Trust Accounts (Transitional) Regulation 2024

Work Health and Safety (Codes of Practice) (Solar Farms) and Other Legislation Amendment Notice 2024

Work Health and Safety (Quad Bikes) Amendment Regulation 2024

