In the media

NSW introduces landmark Climate Change Bill to set emissions reduction target

The Minns Labor government has introduced its landmark Climate Change Bill, to enshrine emissions reduction targets law in NSW and establish an independent Net Zero Commission. The Climate Change (Net Zero Future) Bill 2023 commits NSW to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050 (12 October 2023). Read more here.

NSW premier defends collection of unpaid quarantine hotel fee from people's bank account

The New South Wales Premier has defended the state's revenue collecting agency withdrawing millions in unpaid hotel quarantine fees from people's bank accounts. Revenue NSW is still chasing the $3,000 fee from more than 17,000 people who have not paid and issued more than 5,000 garnishee orders to debtors' bank accounts to reclaim the almost $40 million in outstanding hotel quarantine fees (8 October 2023). Read more here.

Gay conversion therapy ban bill to be brought forward in NSW after claims reform was put 'on ice'

The New South Wales government says it will bring forward its promised laws banning gay conversion practices, days after a religious lobby group claimed to have helped put the reforms "on pause". It was previously expected that the government's bill would not be introduced until 2024. However, last week, the Australian Christian Lobby claimed in a newsletter that their strong pushback and put the proposed laws "on ice", prompting three groups representing conversion practice survivors to write to the Attorney-General. The Minns Government is drafting its own legislation and says it has been consulting with 130 stakeholders (6 October 2023). Read more here.

Tasering, beanbag-round deaths spark calls for changes to mental health responses in NSW

The New South Wales government is being urged to change how agencies respond to vulnerable people after recent deaths following interactions with police. Redfern Legal Centre senior solicitor Sam Lee said it had become clear that police should not be the first to respond to such incidents and instead, mental health professionals should be the first to respond to welfare and community treatment order checks (5 October 2023). Read more here.

In practice and courts

Reissued Practice Note SC EQ 04 – Corporations List

The Chief Justice has reissued Practice Note SC EQ 4 – Corporations List, with a commencement date of 18 October 2023. This Practice Note relates to the structure and operation of the Corporations List in the Equity Division with the aim of achieving a speedy resolution of the real issues in the proceedings (13 October 2023). Read the Practice Note here.

Who Decides? What Should be Local and What Should Be National in Judicial Review – High Court of Australia Public Lecture 8 November 2023

The Honourable Chief Justice Gageler AC will be introducing the Hon. Jeffrey S. Sutton, Chief Judge, United State Court of Appeals, to discuss the "one question [that] dominates every other in American history: What should be national and what should be local?" The lecture, on 8 November 2023 at 6pm, will consider some areas of American constitutional law and the ways in which the American and Australian constitutional traditions are similar and different. View the notice here.

Publications

NSW government acts on First Safety Report – bus safety recommendations

The NSW Bus Taskforce has released its First Safety Report, with all five recommendations accepted in principle by the Government. This report addresses the expanded Terms of Reference for the Bus Industry Task Force and responds to the Minister's request for early findings in regard to the retrofitting of seatbelts on school buses (13 October 2023). Read the media release here. Read the First Safety Report (July 2023) here.

Towards a National Jobs and Skills Roadmap – Jobs and Skills Australia

The inaugural Jobs and Skills Report 2023 provides an initial assessment of the national skills system and Australia's current, emerging, and future skills needs (4 October 2023). Read the Report here.

Cases

Home789 Resources Pty Ltd & others v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2023] NSWCATAD 263

REVENUE – Payroll tax – Grouping of employers – business groups – real estate industry – discretion in Chief Commissioner to "de-group": Payroll Tax Act 2007, section 79 – whether discretion properly exercised.

REVENUE – Payroll tax – taxable wages – where each recipient had a connection with member or members of group-whether each recipient an employee – whether payments taxable wages for purposes of the Payroll Tax Act 2007, Part 2, Division 2 – whether payments exempt – proper identification of persons under consideration – whether person under consideration ordinarily performs services of that kind to the public generally in relevant financial year.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW): sections 9, 58, 63; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW): sections 28, 55; Payroll Tax Act 2007 (NSW): sections 6, 7, 10, 11, 13; Part 3 Division 7; sections 32, 34, 35, 70, 71, 72, 74, 79.

Taxation Administration Act 1996 (NSW): sections 96,100.

Kelly v University of New South Wales [2023] NSWCATAD 262

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW – Privacy – application for summary dismissal – frivolous or vexatious or otherwise misconceived or lacking in substance – dismissal application refused.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998.

Reid v Woollahra Municipal Council [2023] NSWLEC 1611

NOTICE OF MOTION – application to amend a development application – whether same power in cl 55 of EPA Regulation 2000 as ss 37 and 38 of the EPA Regulation 2021 – the Court's powers on appeal – whether amendments constitute a fresh application – scope of power to amend – change of specified purpose.

Civil Procedure Act 2005, s 26; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 1.5, 4.12, 4.19, 8.7, 8.11, 8.14; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000, cl 55; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021, ss 37, 38; Interpretation Act 1987, s 33; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, ss 17, 39; Woollahra Local Environmental Plan 2015.

Pearce v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2023] NSWCATOD 149

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW – disciplinary action – licencing – criminal offences – failure to disclose all past offence – assault on neighbour while performing building works – whether guilty of improper conduct – whether a fit and proper person.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Home Building Act 1989.

Charles v SafeWork NSW [2023] NSWCATAD 259

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – administrative review – government information – confidential information – personal information – secrecy provision – effective exercise of agency's functions – whether overriding public interest against disclosure.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW); Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 2022 (NSW); Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW).

Cumberland Council v FMH [2023] NSWCATAP 274

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW – Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (NSW) – IPPs 5, 10, 11 and 12 – Health Record Information Protection Act 2002 (NSW) – HPPs 4, 5, 10 and 11 – whether s 25(b) of the PPIP Act applied and exempted compliance with the relevant IPPs and HPPs – whether information was unsolicited for the purposes of IPPs 10, 11 and HPPs 10 and 11.

APPEALS – whether the Appellant was denied procedural fairness.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Health Record Information Protection Act 2002 (NSW); Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (NSW).

GR v Secretary, Department of Communities and Justice [2023] NSWCA 239

APPEALS – ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – judicial review – denial of procedural fairness – appeal against interlocutory decision of Appeal Panel of Civil and Administrative Tribunal against decision of Tribunal refusing application to be joined to guardianship proceedings concerning applicant's child – failure to adjourn directions hearing at which joinder application was determined because applicant was unavailable – denial of procedural fairness because applicant was therefore not a party to the guardianship application and was not served with material before the Tribunal, had no opportunity to adduce evidence and no right of appeal against substantive guardianship or financial management orders.

APPEALS – PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – application for leave to appeal against summary dismissal of Supreme Court proceedings – whether applicant already had statutory right of appeal – overlap in relief claimed – whether there was a triable issue.

Children and Young Persons (Care and Protection) Act 1998 (NSW), ss 69, 79, 91; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), ss 5, 36, 38, 44, 55, 83, Sch 6 cll 6, 7, 12, 14; Guardianship Act 1987 (NSW), ss 7, 16, 18, 25; Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW), ss 48, 49, 69, 75A, 101; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW), rr 13.4, 14.28, 36.2.

Randwick City Council v Belle Living Pty Ltd (No 2) [2023] NSWLEC 100

CIVIL ENFORCEMENT – complying development certificate – development control order – whether complying development – construction of "draft heritage item" in State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008 (NSW).

JUDICIAL REVIEW – planning proposal – gateway determination – unreasonableness and issue estoppel – whether conditions of gateway determination complied with – mandatory public exhibition period – community consultation – substantial or strict compliance with conditions of gateway determination – alleged invalidity of cl 1.5 of State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008 (NSW).

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) ss 4.2, 4.25, 4.31, 9.34, 9.37; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021 (NSW) s 134; Heritage Act 1977 (NSW) ss 25, 30; Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW) s 33; Randwick Local Environment Plan 2012 Sch 5; State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008 (NSW) cll 1.5, 1.17A, 1.18, 2.25, 2.51.

Macatangay v State of New South Wales [2023] NSWCA 238

PRACTICE – vexatious litigant – whether making vexatious proceedings order without separate oral hearing contravened statute – whether proceedings vexatious – where matter sought to be relitigated had previously been determined on a final basis from which an appeal was dismissed – application dismissed.

Industrial Relations Act 1996 (NSW), s 87; Vexatious Proceedings Act 2008 (NSW), ss 4, 8(3), 9, 13, 14, 15(2).

New South Wales Nurses and Midwives' Association v Mid North Coast Local Health District (WHS Right of Entry Dispute) [2023] NSWIRComm 1099

EMPLOYMENT AND INDUSTRIAL LAW – WORK HEALTH AND SAFETY – rights of WHS entry permit holders to inspect and make copies of documents pursuant to ss 118(1)(d) and 120(2) – orders sought pursuant to s 142(3) of the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW) for the production of documents – whether WHS entry permit holders reasonably suspected that a contravention of the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW) had occurred or was occurring and whether they entered the workplace for the purpose of inquiring into a suspected contravention – effect of failure to comply with notice requirements stipulated in ss 120(3) and 120(4) and reg 29 of the Work Health and Safety Regulations 2017 (NSW) – extent of particulars of contravention required in a Notice of Entry – relevant PCBU not required to create bespoke documents in order to comply with ss 118(1)(d) or 120(2) – whether documents sought under s 118(1) (d) were kept at, or were accessible from a computer that is kept at, the workplace – Where disclosure of documents could contravene the Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (NSW) and/or the Health Records and Information Privacy Act 2002 (NSW) – whether documents requested were directly relevant to a suspected contravention – whether the Commission should exercise its discretion and not make orders requiring production of documents – limited orders for production made.

Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth), ss 494, 501, 502, 518; Health Records and Information Privacy Act 2002 (NSW), s 6, Sch 11, Item 11; Industrial Relations Act 1996 (NSW), s 163; Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW), s 3(3) and Sch 4; Privacy Act 1988 (Cth), s 6; Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (NSW), ss 3(1), 4, 18, 25; Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW) ss 3, 4, 8,17,19,117 – 147; Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (Qld); Work Health and Safety Regulation 2017 (NSW), regs 27, 28 and 29; Work Health and Safety Regulations 2011 (Qld), reg 27.

Secretary of the Department of Education v Williams [2023] NSWIRComm 1098

EMPLOYMENT AND INDUSTRIAL LAW – Industrial Relations Commission – appeals – whether order of Commissioner at first instance requiring person's name to be removed from "not to be employed list" was beyond power – whether Commissioner erred in finding that allegation of misconduct could not be sustained – whether matters arising on appeal warranted the grant of leave.

Government and Related Employees Appeals Tribunal Act 1980 Pt 3 Div 2, ss 24, 48; Industrial Relations Act 1996 Pt 7 Div 3, ss 91, 97, 98, 100C, 100D, 164A, 188, 191; Teaching Service Act 1980 ss 5A, 7, 44, Pt 4A, ss 93B, 93F.

SafeWork NSW v Denbrok Constructions Pty Limited [2023] NSWDC 407

CRIMINAL LAW – prosecution – work health and safety – duty of persons undertaking business – risk of death or serious injury – maximum penalty.

SENTENCE – objective seriousness – mitigating factors – aggravating factors – plea of guilty – appropriate discount for the utility of the plea – general deterrence – specific deterrence – remorse and contrition – maximum penalties.

COSTS – prosecutor's costs – capacity to pay.

Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW); Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW); Fines Act 1996 (NSW); Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW).

Riva NSW Pty Limited v Official Trustee in Bankruptcy [2023] NSWCA 235

APPEAL – special federal matters – exclusive jurisdiction of federal courts – whether appeal involved a matter "arising under" a Scheduled Commonwealth Act – appeal arising under Vexatious Proceedings Act 2008 (NSW) - Jurisdiction of Courts (Cross-vesting) Act 1987 (Cth), s 7(5) not engaged.

APPEAL – application for leave to appeal – failure to allow opportunity to replead – whether applicants had frequently instituted vexatious proceedings – whether error on part of primary judge that was more than merely arguable – whether issue of general principle – whether clear case of injustice.

Jurisdiction of Courts (Cross-vesting) Act 1987 (Cth), s 7; Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW), Pt 6; Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW), s 101; Vexatious Proceedings Act 2008 (NSW), ss 8, 13, 14.

Ku-ring-gai Council v Safwen Hijazi [2023] NSWLEC 102

CIVIL ENFORCEMENT – on 31 March 2021, the Applicant serves a clean-up order on an owner of a property – clean-up order results from police notification that premises were used as a clandestine drug laboratory – owner of the property required to effect clean-up by 15 April 2021 – no appeal against the terms of the order – the owner has not carried out the mandated clean-up operation as required by the order – Class 4 civil enforcement proceedings commenced against the owner of the property (First Respondent) seeking court orders for compliance with the clean-up requirements – co-owner of the property joined as Second Respondent – relief sought by the Applicant amended to encompass both owners of the property – no appearance by either respondent at the hearing – Applicant proves service of Amended Summons, Court Book and Evidence Book on each respondent – evidence establishes proper basis for making original order against the First Respondent – evidence establishes that the clean-up order has not been complied with by the First Respondent – no clean-up order served on the Second Respondent – absence of clean-up order being served on the Second Respondent removes basis for making orders against the Second Respondent – failure to comply with the clean-up order by the First Respondent and the evidentiary basis founding that order (with the continuing failure to comply with it) provides a proper basis to make the declaration and orders sought by the Applicant against the First Respondent – declaration and orders made against the First Respondent – Amended Summons dismissed to the extent it sought orders against the Second Respondent.

COSTS – costs ordinarily follow the event in Class 4 proceedings – no valid basis upon which the Second Respondent was joined to the proceedings and orders sought against him – appropriate to exclude costs of joinder application and amendment to the summons from the costs order to be made against the First Respondent – no costs order to be made against Second Respondent – First Respondent ordered to pay the Applicant's costs (other than the costs associated with the application for joinder of the Second Respondent and the application to rely on the Amended Summons seeking orders including orders against the Second Respondent) as agreed or assessed.

Local Government Act 1993, s 124.

JS Architects Pty Ltd v City of Parramatta Council [2023] NSWLEC 1578

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – multi dwelling housing development – flooding.

Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 4.15, 8.7; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, s 39; Parramatta Local Environmental Plan 2011, cll 2.3, 4.4, 4.6; Parramatta Local Environmental Plan 2023, cl 1.8A; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Order 2006; State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021, ss 16,17,19, Pt 2; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021, Ch 4, s 4.6; State Environmental Planning Policy; (Transport and Infrastructure) 2021, s 2.98.

Randwick City Council v Belle Living Pty Ltd (No 2) [2023] NSWLEC 100

CIVIL ENFORCEMENT – complying development certificate – development control order – whether complying development – construction of "draft heritage item" in State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008 (NSW).

JUDICIAL REVIEW – planning proposal – gateway determination – unreasonableness and issue estoppel – whether conditions of gateway determination complied with – mandatory public exhibition period – community consultation – substantial or strict compliance with conditions of gateway determination – alleged invalidity of cl 1.5 of State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008 (NSW).

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW) ss 4.2, 4.25, 4.31, 9.34, 9.37; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021 (NSW) s 134; Heritage Act 1977 (NSW) ss 25, 30; Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW) s 33; Randwick Local Environment Plan 2012 Sch 5; State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008 (NSW) cll 1.5, 1.17A, 1.18, 2.25, 2.51.

Legislation

Regulations and miscellaneous instruments

Passed by both Houses

