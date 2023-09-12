ARTICLE

In the media

NSW teachers offered highest wage increase since 1990s

NSW teachers will become the best paid in the country, under a proposed pay deal offered by the state government. The deal will see an increase of almost $10,000 for first-year teachers and raise the maximum salary by almost $9,000 to around $122,100 (5 September 2023). Read more here.

NSW government to work with Origin Energy to extend the life of Australia's largest coal-power plant

Despite Origin Energy decelerating in February 2022 that it planned to close Eraring power plant in August 2025, the Minns government has entered negotiations with the owner to temporarily extend its operating life (5 September 2023). Read more here.

Powerhouse museum set to get a more "modest" rebuild than planned under the former state Coalition government

New South Wales Arts Minister John Graham has rejected suggestions they have broken an election promise over plans for the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney. The $500 million allocated to rebuild the Powerhouse Museum has been cut in half with the $250 million to be used to give the museum a "heritage revitalisation" instead of knocking it down. The remainder will go towards building schools and hospitals (2 September 2023). Read more here.

NSW Planning Minister told 'zero' chance of addressing housing crisis, urged to adopt AI technology

NSW Planning Minister, Paul Scully, has been told he has "zero per cent" chance of meeting supply to tackle NSW's housing crisis unless the Government and sector immediately adopt AI technology. Mr Steve Cassells, an engineering lead for engineering technology firm Neuron, states existing AI technology is already available to address risk mitigation, design generation and rendering, needed to provide "early feedback on proposed developments" and avoid wasted time and money (3 September 2023). Read more here.

Inquiry deems Transgrid's HumeLink energy transmission project will remain above ground

The NSW Government is forging ahead with plans to build overhead power lines across the state after the Standing Committee on State Development into the feasibility of undergrounding high-voltage transmission lines determined putting them underground would be too costly, and put the energy grid under pressure (31 August 2023). Read more here.

ICAC cleared of maladministration over investigation into Gladys Berejiklian

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) faced criticism over taking almost two years to complete its report into Ms Berejiklian. However, Gail Furness SC, the independent Inspector, said she was satisfied there was no misconduct or maladministration. However, the report stated ICAC must prioritise reducing the time taken to report to parliament (30 August 2023). Read more here.

NSW Premier announces plan to build residential development with 97 homes on former site of Bega TAFE

The NSW Government has announced it will transform a disused TAFE college on the state's far south coast into 97 dwellings. 24 dwellings will be set aside for social housing, and eight will be assigned as affordable housing (29 August 2023). Read more here.

Local councils divided after government report identifies cost-effective suburbs for new infrastructure

The report from the NSW Productivity Commission published a report on 28 August 2023 that found the costs of infrastructure to support new homes are lowest in the CBD, parts of the Lower North Shore, Eastern Suburbs and Inner West (28 August 2023). Read more here.

Publications

State's 95,000 teachers on track for historic pay rise

The Minns Labor Government is on track to make the state's 95,000 public school teachers the best paid in the country which will help tackle the teacher shortage crisis after positive discussions with the teachers' union. The four-year agreement will see the starting salary for a NSW teacher increase from $75,791 to $85,000 and the salary for top of the scale teachers increase from $113,042 to $122,100 (5 September 2023). Read more here.

NSW Government rescues the Energy Roadmap to deliver the transition to renewables

The NSW Government has released its strategy to secure the reliable supply of clean and affordable renewable energy for NSW. The Government's response to the Electricity Supply and Reliability Check UP commits to a whole-of-government effort to deliver the energy transition. Read the Electricity Supply and Reliability Check Up and the NSW Government response here. Read the media release here.

Getting accreditation right so teachers can focus on teaching

From November, teachers will only need to declare to the NSW Education Standards Authority that they have completed the required professional development aligned to the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers, rather than principals signing off on teacher's practice every five years (30 August 2023). Read more here.

Practice and courts

AAT Bulletin Issue No. 17/2023

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions Cases (28 August 2023). Read more here.

Cases

Commissioner of Police, NSW Police Force v Claydon [2023] NSWSC 1041

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – application for judicial review – decision under review from the Local Court – initial decision by NSWPF issuing immediate licence suspension notice – appeal to Local Court – Local Court imposed a conditional licence suspension – supervisory jurisdiction – parties' consent to quashing the Local Court decision – public interest in the Court being satisfied that there is error justifying the relief sought and providing reasons for judgment – whether Local Court's error was an error of law on the face of the record – finding that the immediate licence suspension notice was invalid disposing of the judicial review application – in any case, the Local Court had no jurisdiction to partially suspend the defendant's licence – that was an error of law on the face of the record and a jurisdictional error.

Fines Act 1996 (NSW) s 66; Road Transport Act 2013 (NSW) ss 27, 54, 61D, 115, 175, 224, 225, 267, 268, 270; Road Transport (Driver Licencing) Regulation 2017; Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW) s 69; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW) rr 36.1, 36.1A.

Azzi v State of New South Wales [2023] NSWSC 1028

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – termination of employment for failure to follow direction – whether this amounted to "misconduct" – jurisdictional error – whether employee denied procedural fairness – whether decision to terminate employment was delegated to an unauthorised delegate – Carltona principle – whether directions were lawful and reasonable – legal unreasonableness.

Anti-Discrimination Act 1997 (NSW), s 25; Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW), Part 6; Crimes Act 1900 (NSW), s 43; Government Sector Employment (General) Rules 2014 (NSW), rr 4, 38, 39, 40, 42; Government Sector Employment Act 2013 (NSW), ss 7, 26, 27, 41, 58, 69; Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW).

EJX v University of Newcastle [2023] NSWCATAD 228

PRIVACY AND PERSONAL INFORMATION – whether use for purpose collected – whether contravention of information privacy principle.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW), s 58; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), ss 29, 72; Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (NSW), ss 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 52, 53, 55.

Ferkh v Commissioner of Police, NSW Police Force [2023] NSWCATAD 231

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – firearms – firearms prohibition order – whether person 'not fit, in the public interest'.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Firearms Act 1996; Weapons Prohibition Act 1998.

Webb v iCare NSW [2023] NSWCATAD 230

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (NSW) – ss 5, 18, 25(b) and 26(2) PPIP Act and s 54 Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 – ss 25(b) and 26(2) exemptions from compliance with IPP 11 – whether submissions on the ss 25(b) and 26(2) PPIP Act exemptions potentially applying to a GIPA access applicant (another person) are relevant.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW); Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (NSW).

Vok v NSW Land and Housing Commission [2023] NSWCATAP 232

Appeal – social housing – estoppel – error in application of principles of cause of action estoppel and/or issue estoppel – re-hearing – compensation awarded for breach of tenant's right to quiet enjoyment.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), ss 36(1), 36(4), 80(2), 81(1), 81(2); Residential Tenancies Act 2010 (NSW), ss 44(1)(b), 44(5), 50(1), 50(2), 52(3), 55, 63(1), 64, 65, 187(1)(d).

Ireland v Commissioner of Police (NSW) [2023] NSWCATAD 226

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW – licensing – firearms – refusal –public interest – mental illness – whether risk to public safety.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Firearms Act 1996 (NSW); Mental Health Act 2007 (NSW).

Legislation

Environmental planning instruments

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Western Harbour Tunnel and Warringah Freeway Upgrade) Order 2023 (No 498) – published LW 1 September 2023

Bills passed by both Houses

Revenue, Fines and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 – 24 August 2023

Drug Misuse and Trafficking Amendment (Appointed Persons) Bill – 24 August 2023

Bills introduced by Government

Motor Dealers and Repairers Amendment Bill 2023 – introduced LC 24 August 2023

Sydney Olympic Park Authority Amendment (Hill Road Upgrade) Bill 2023 – introduced LC 24 August 2023

Non-Government Bills

Conversion Practices Prohibition Bill 2023 – LA 24 August 2023

Equality Legislation Amendment (LGBTIQA+) Bill 2023 – LA 24 August 2023

Commonwealth

Act compilation

Superannuation Act 1922 05/09/2023 – Act No. 33 of 1922 as amended

Age Discrimination Act 2004 01/09/2023 – Act No. 68 of 2004 as amended

Ombudsman Act 1976 31/08/2023 – Act No. 1081 of 1976 as amended

Carbon Credits (Carbon Farming) Initiative 2011 30/08/2023 – Act No. 101 of 2011 as amended

Crimes Act 1914 29/08/2023 – Act No 1 of 1914 as amended

Native Title Act 1993 29/08/2023 – Act No. 1 of 1993 as amended

Jobs and Skills Australia Act 2022 29/08/2023 – Act No. 5 of 2022 as amended

Acts Interpretation Act 1901 25/08/2023 – Act No. 2 of 1901 as amended

Law Officers Act 1964 24/08/2023 – Act No. 91 of 1964 as amended

