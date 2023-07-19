In the media

Audit Office of New South Wales: State heritage assets

The NSW Audit Office has released a report that assessed how effectively the Department of Planning and Environment (Heritage NSW) has been in overseeing and administering heritage assets of state significance (27 June 2023). Read more here.

Residents to cop brunt of NSW development sting

The NSW government has made changes to the state's Environmental Planning and Assessment Act to introduce a Housing and Productivity Contribution. It is a new tax on property developers that will apply to development applications made on or after October 1. Read more here.

Empty concrete slab at Barangaroo to be transformed into harbour-side park

First Nations-led team AKIN won an open design competition for the site, with a plan that's focused on showcasing Indigenous culture through transforming the harbourside park with interactive art, water play areas and ponds along winding footpaths, under new plans unveiled by the New South Wales government. Read more here.

Rental market reform

The NSW Government has begun a consultation process with renters, owners and managers of rental properties in NSW before introducing legislation by the end of the year to make renting fairer. Read more and have your say here.

New Rental Commissioner to give renters a voice

NSW renters will soon have a strong voice to government with the announcement today that sector leader Trina Jones will be the first NSW Rental Commissioner. Read more here.

New planning framework to connect with Country

The NSW Government Architect's Connecting with Country Framework aims to empower Aboriginal voices and provide guidance to government, planners, designers and industry on how to respond to Country through the planning, designing and delivery of projects. Read more here.

AAT Bulletin Issue No.11/2023

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions Cases (3 July 2023). Read more here.

Shaw v Woollahra Municipal Council [2023] NSWLEC 1358

MODIFICATION APPLICATION - building works undertaken without consent - application for building information certificate - modification of consent.

Conveyancing Act 1919; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Land and Environment Court Act 1979; Woollahra Local Environmental Plan 2014.

Styles v Wollondilly Shire Council [2023] NSWCATAD 176

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW - Government Information (Public Access) Act - decision to impose a processing charge - whether information is personal information.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009.

Smith v Eurobodalla Shire Council [2023] NSWLEC 1345

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION - single dwelling house - flood risk mitigated - site suitability - lot consolidation not reasonable.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000; Eurobodalla Local Environmental Plan 2012; Land and Environment Court Act 1979; Marine Estate Management Act 2014; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Amendment (Flood Planning) Order 2021; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Order 2006; State Environment Planning Policy (Building Sustainability Index: BASIX) 2004; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Flood Planning) 2021.

Mourched v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2023] NSWSC 668

TAXES AND DUTIES - land tax - appeals - appeal against land tax assessment notice - exemption under Land Tax Management Act 1956 (NSW) - plaintiff operates approved education and care service - land divided into two parcels of the one registered lot - childcare centre situated on one parcel of land and septic system situated on second parcel of land - whether second parcel of land containing ancillary services necessary for the operation of the land being exempted is also entitled to land tax exemption - whether commissioner entitled to assess individual parcels as designated by Valuer-General - whether septic system was the sole use of the parcel of land is a question of fact - question of fact not appellable - appeal dismissed .

STATUTORY INTERPRETATION - definitions - Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW) s 21 - "land" - whether same word has the same meaning in different parts of an Act.

APPEALS - right of appeal - scope of right - error of law - leave to appeal - principles for grant of leave.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW); Land Tax Management Act 1956 (NSW); Real Property Act 1900 (NSW); Strata Schemes Development Act 2015 (NSW); Taxation Administration Act 1996 (NSW); Valuation of Land Act 1916 (NSW).

Ballina Shire Council v Moore [2023] NSWCA 155

TORTS - negligence - breach of duty - public authority - responsibility for care and management of shared pathway - identifying risk of harm - whether risk not insignificant - duty to pedestrians and cyclists - fall by cyclist in avoiding bollard - precaution of removing remaining bollard of pair - purpose of bollard to create obstacle - whether single bollard had social utility - burden of precautions to avoid similar risks - whether reasonable authority would have taken precaution of removing bollard.

Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW).

Angolet Pty Ltd v Central Coast Council [2023] NSWLEC 1346

MODIFICATION APPLICATION - additional floor to approved shop top housing development - the development as modified is substantially the same as the development approved - the view impacts arising from the modification are unacceptable - application should be refused on merit - appeal dismissed.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Central Coast Local Environmental Plan 2022; Gosford Local Environmental Plan 2014; Land and Environment Court Act 1979.

Windang Kruger Resorts Pty Ltd ATF Windang Kruger Resorts Unit Trust v Wollongong City Council (No 2) [2023] NSWLEC 1339

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION - finalising conditions of consent following directions in primary judgement - groundwater contamination mitigation details - permeable reactive barrier - numerous disputed conditions.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021.

