ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to the annual summer edition of NSW Government Bulletin.

The past 12 months has left many of us thinking "what next?" amid the pandemic, its associated labour and material shortages, extreme weather, supply and price shocks associated with the war in Ukraine, cyber-attacks and even pestilence.

To help those in government prepare for the new year, we highlight some of the key risks and threats facing the public sector and explore ways to tackle these, including:

Our legal teams will deep dive into each of these topics and more at our upcoming NSW Government lawyers annual CLE seminar series, which will run from 20 February to 10 March 2023. See the full program and register here.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.