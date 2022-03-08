ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Large parts of south-east Queensland and Northern New South Wales have been devastated by floods. Emergency crews are stretched beyond normal limits and thousands of residents and businesses have a long road ahead.

There are a number of relief and recovery programs available to residents in both Queensland and New South Wales from state and federal Governments. The information is regularly updated and we've put together a few links that we hope will help you find information a little easier.

QUEENSLAND

Personal Hardship Financial Assistance has been activated for affected areas. Find out more on QLD Government website.

Funding for individuals, not-for-profit organisations and businesses available through Queensland Recontruction Authority (QRA). Find out more on QRA website.

Queensland Government Disasters Grant. Find out more on QLD Government website.

NEW SOUTH WALES

The NSW Government provides a range of financial and non-financial support to assist communities recovering from the impacts of disasters. Find out more on NSW Disaster Recovery web page.

NATIONAL

Disaster Recovery Payment

A one-off, non-means tested payment is available to eligible people in those affected local government areas who have suffered a significant loss. The payment is $1,000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child (Note these payments are taxable). Find out more.

Disaster Recovery Allowance

This is short-term income assistance for up to 13 weeks for those who have lost income as a direct result of the floods. Find out more.

MAJOR BANKS FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Most major banks also offer financial help or relief to their customers affected by natural disasters – you can find a list of those here.

This article is issued as general commentary - please contact us about your specific circumstances.