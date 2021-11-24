ARTICLE

Australia: Victorian government bulletin: In the media, in practice and courts, published articles, parpers, reports, cases and legislation

In the media

Joint project to boost PS cyber security

Australian Public Service Agencies using ITC gateways are to have their security strengthened in a joint project involving the Digital Transformation Agency, the Australian Signals Directorate, and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (04 November 2021). More...

Teleconference firms zoomed in on privacy

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has joined other international jurisdictions to warn video teleconferencing companies that their privacy safeguards have not kept pace with the expansion of their services during the COVID-19 pandemic (04 November 2021). More...

Australian company directors now required to create digital ID

Company directors will now be required to create an identification number through myGovID that stays with them for life as the government moves to crack down on illegal phoenixing (01 November 2021). More...

IBAC corruption prevention work reaches more Victorians with transition to online forums and events

Victoria's independent anti-corruption agency, IBAC, continued to prevent and expose public sector corruption and police misconduct this year with a shift to online forums and events, making them more accessible to all Victorians (28 October 2021). More...

Stronger protections against discrimination introduced

The Andrews Labor Government is continuing to protect LGBTIQ+ Victorians against discrimination, with landmark reforms now in effect and further new laws introduced to Parliament (27 October 2021). More...

Litigation funding reforms introduced into Parliament

The Morrison Government has introduced legislation into Parliament to improve outcomes for litigation funding participants by promoting a fair and reasonable distribution of class action proceeds (27 October 2021). More...

Royal Commission: Sweeping reforms needed for Crown

The Victorian Government is taking immediate action to introduce tough new measures and strict oversight of Melbourne's casino operator – ensuring the failures exposed by the Royal Commission can never happen again (26 October 2021). More...

Strengthening the justice system and protecting victims

The Andrews Labor Government is forging ahead with a raft of reforms to strengthen the justice system following the recommendations of the Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informants (26 October 2021). More...

Law Institute of Victoria urges members of parliament to take opportunity to get Pandemic Management Bill right

The Law Institute of Victoria urges all members of parliament to take the opportunity to consider its suggested amendments to the Public Health and Wellbeing (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021 following its adjournment of debate in parliament (18 November 2021). More...

New laws of consent a big 'yes' for victims

Victoria is to move to an affirmative consent model following the release of a report from the Victorian Law Reform Commission after its investigation into sexual violence and the justice system. The Government will also amend laws to make it explicit that stealthing is a crime (18 November 2021). More...

Agencies facing reforms for faster services

Announced by Minister for Regulatory Reform, Danny Pearson, DTF's Regulation Reform Incentive Fund aims to provide Victorians with easier, faster and cheaper interactions when dealing with Government services, in the implementation of more than 50 regulatory reform initiatives (18 November 2021). More...

Consumers have scams as complaints no. 1

Requests for money transfers, phishing and fake missed calls or text messages are among the top five methods being used by scammers to target Victorians, according to data from Consumer Affairs Victoria (18 November 2021). More...

Victoria's pandemic law: New human rights and accountability safeguards welcomed

The Human Rights Law Centre has welcomed proposed amendments to Victoria's new pandemic legislation, revealed in Parliament (16 November 2021). More...

Combatting modern slavery in the health services sector

The guide, developed by the Australian Human Rights Commission in collaboration with KPMG Australia, is the third in a suite of sector-specific guides which aim to help Australian businesses understand and manage their modern slavery risks and respond effectively to the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) (15 November 2021). More...

Majority of Australians want stronger whistleblower protections

Seven in 10 Australians want more legal protections for whistleblowers and say that whistleblowers make Australia a better place, according to new research by The Australia Institute and the Human Rights Law Centre (15 November 2021). More...

In practice and courts

Law Council submissions

28 October 2021 – Law Council

Phase 3 of Australia's Digital Identity legislation

Law Council update

The Law Council produces a fortnightly newsletter which highlights the Law Council's important activities and advocacy, along with any relevant media and events stakeholders would be interested in

29 October 2021

12 November 2021

AAT Bulletin

The AAT Bulletin is a weekly publication containing a list of recent AAT decisions and information relating to appeals against AAT decisions

Issue No. 22/2021, 1 November 2021

Issue No. 23/2021, 15 November 2021

Consultation on review of the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency has invited feedback on a review of the law covering workplace gender equality in Australia, on an issued a consultation paper which covers the current legislation, enshrined in the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012, as well as gender indicators and continuing employer reporting obligations. Submissions close on 24 November and further information can be accessed on the PM&C website at this PS News link.

HC Bulletin

The High Court Bulletin is compiled approximately once a month, from February to December.

High Court of Australia Bulletin [2021] HCAB 09 (12 November 2021)

Victoria

Supreme Court of Australia Library Judgments bulletin

The Law Library of Victoria produces a fortnightly bulletin that summarises the latest legislation and cases for the Victorian jurisdiction, as well as High Court of Australia cases. Download the most recent Library Bulletin:

Law Library Bulletin No 21 (05 November)

Law Library Bulletin No 22 (19 November)

Commonwealth and Victorian Courts' COVID updates

The Supreme Court of Victoria published a joint jurisdictional statement from the Chief Justice, on behalf of the Victorian courts and VCAT in response to the announcement about easing restrictions. You can access the statement here (19 November 2021).

Published – articles, papers, reports

Management of spending in response to COVID-19

VAGO: Tabled: 27 October 2021

Have agencies used spending in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) for its stated purpose and complied with relevant laws and policies? More...

Modern slavery in the health services sector: Practical responses to managing risks to people

Australian Human Rights Commission in collaboration with KPMG Australia: 15 November 2021

The guide showcases examples of current practice from the sector and provides good practice guidance (15 November 2021). More...

Cases

Moorabool Shire Council v Environment Protection Authority (Review and Regulation) [2021] VCAT 1261

Review and Regulation List – Freedom of Information – statutory interpretation – whether applicant council is a 'person' for the purposes of making a request under s 17 – 'person' not defined in FOI Act – defined in Interpretation of Legislation Act 1984 to include body politic and body corporate unless contrary intention established – whether excluded because it is also an agency – contrary intention not established – applicant council's request is valid – Freedom of Information Act 1982 s 17 – Interpretation of Legislation Act 1984 s 38.

Legislation

Commonwealth

Bills

Privacy (COVID Check-in Data) Bill 2021

25/10/2021 – this Bill will introduce a ban on using COVID-19 check-in data for enforcement related activity purposes by preventing Commonwealth, State or Territory authorities from using or providing COVID-19 check in data for law enforcement purposes.

Acts

Privacy Act 1988

25/10/2021 – Act No. 119 of 1988 as amended

Victoria

Victorian legislation can be accessed here.

