In the media

ALGA appointed to task force looking at bank branch closures

The Australia Local Government Association (ALGA) will work with a federal task force to mitigate the impacts of bank branch closures on rural communities (02 November 2021). More...

Call for greater Cwth investment in regional connectivity

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman is urging the Commonwealth to invest more to improve telco services in regional and rural areas. In a submission to the Regional Telecommunications Review 2021 (02 November 2021). More...

Natural disaster costs to hit $73b by 2060: Best-case scenario

Natural disasters will cost Australia $73 billion by 2060, even under a low emissions scenario, a new business roundtable report suggests. (02 November 2021). More...

Cwth tips $150m into program to fix remote gravel roads

Councils will be offered between 80 and 100 percent of funding to upgrade unsealed roads in a new federal program unveiled this week (02 November 2021). More...

Queensland

Queensland islands funding boost to fight rising sea levels

An additional $3 million will be provided to expand the Coast2100 program, which will help 31 local councils implement their Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategies and enable councils to begin critical on ground works to safeguard coastal communities (05 November 2021). More...

'Absolutely eye-watering' cost of Brisbane App slammed by councillors

Opposition councillors say there are plenty of better things to spend $4.1 million on, but the Deputy Mayor says they should explain why it's wrong to back local businesses (04 November 2021). More...

Construction begins on $850 million Yeerongpilly Green Riverside community

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said projects such as Yeerongpilly Green Riverside help address land supply challenges, catering for Queensland's booming population whilst creating local jobs. Economic Development Queensland, in partnership with the developer, invested over $30 million to deliver the parks and public infrastructure (03 November 2021). More...

Regional council's $200 corruption complaint fee shut down

Mount Isa residents will not be charged for making corruption and fraud related complaints against councillors (01 November 2021). More...

'World's greenest residential building' cut down to size

A planned 32-storey apartment tower with impeccable green credentials is significantly scaled back after Brisbane City Council expressed concerns about its size (27 October 2021). More...

Logan City Council takes biochar product to market as carbon-neutral program develops

A south-east Queensland council is set to sell biochar manufactured from the city's own waste, direct to commercial buyers, in a bid to reduce carbon emissions and put money back into the city (26 October 2021). More...

Palaszczuk government calls inquiry into fledgling council watchdog

Questions have been raised about the Office of the Independent Assessor's investigative methods and complaint handling, amid a workload ten-times more than first anticipated in 2018 under Belcarra reforms (22 October 2021). More...

In Practice and Courts

Queensland

Sunshine Coast mass transit passes council: Mass transit options analysis

The options analysis will be sent to the State Government to help form a $15 million business case.Included in the analysis were all five options for the mode of transport including light rail, wireless light rail, trackless trams, bus rapid transit and a quality bus corridor from Maroochydore to Kawana. Read more about the Mass Transit Project here(27 October 2021).

Northshore Hamilton PDA

The Queensland Government is now seeking submissions on the new draft plan for the Northshore Hamilton Priority Development Area (PDA). This area has also been earmarked to be the major Athlete's Village for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games. These amendments have been proposed to consider the future needs of the local community. Consultation will be opened until 3 December and more information can be found here (27 October 2021).

Draft State Infrastructure Strategy

The Queensland Government has releasedthe Draft State Infrastructure Strategyand the Queensland Government Infrastructure Pipeline.

The draft visionanticipates the State's infrastructure needs over the next two decades and will be supported by seven regional infrastructure plans.

The QGIP is a detailed program of the Government's four-year $52.2 billion infrastructure spendand also outlines the potential future proposals currently under considerationby the Queensland Government.

Consultation has been extended and will now close on 21 October 2021.

Works for Queensland projects across the region

The Works for Queensland program supports regional councils to undertake job-creating maintenance and minor infrastructure projects such as parks and playgrounds, community and sports facilities, swimming pools and water play areas, renewable energy initiatives, footpaths, roads and water infrastructure. A further $200 million committed for 2024-27. For more information visit Works for Queensland.

Cases

QCoal Pty Ltd & Anor v Isaac Regional Council [2021] QPEC 60

Appeal dismissed PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT – APPEAL – appeal against refusal of a development application for a Works Camp in the Rural zone

PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT – ASSESSMENT – compliance with regional plan and planning scheme – whether there is a need for the proposed development – whether there are relevant matters which justify the proposed development. Planning and Environment Court Act 2016 (Qld) ss 43, 45 and 46; Planning Act 2016 (Qld) ss 45 and 60.

