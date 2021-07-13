ARTICLE

In the media

Australian unions reject 'unacceptable' proposal allowing employers access to staff vaccination data

An industry proposal to allow employers to access vaccination data on their staff has been rejected as "unacceptable" by the Australian Council of Trade Unions. The federal government currently indemnifies GPs and other commonwealth providers of the vaccine but no indemnity exists for any employers (02 July 2021). More...

ACMA: Channel Nine breaches political advertising rules

Swan Television & Radio Broadcasters Pty Limited has breached the rules for broadcasting political advertising (01 July 2021). More...

PM&C issues Guide to help regulators

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) has announced the launch of a Guide to help lift the performance, capability and culture of Commonwealth regulators. The Regulator Performance Guide was effective from 1 July but has a transition period of one year (01 July 2021). More...

ICIC endorses OAIC resolution on proactive publication

The International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC) has endorsed a resolution put forward by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner to support the proactive publication of information relating to the COVID-19 pandemic (30 June 2021). More...

Report says CCC too full of lawyers, 'goes against Fitzgerald report'

In another recommendation, committee said consideration should be given to allowing surveillance devices to be covertly placed in lawyers' homes and cars (30 June 2021). More...

ACMA requests internet service providers to block more illegal gambling websites

The ACMA has requested that Australian internet service providers block more illegal offshore gambling websites (30 June 2021). More...

ICAC shines light on PS and lobbyists

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has called for new laws to manage lobbying in the State Government, in particular making it illegal for lobbyists to communicate with Government officials in secret (29 June 2021). More...

Former High Court Judge appointed as Special Investigator

The Andrews Labor Government is continuing to deliver on the recommendations of the Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informants with the appointment of a Special Investigator (30 June 2021). More...

New procurement council to set PS standards

The Australasian Procurement and Construction Council (APCC) has launched a campaign to professionalise public sector procurement. The Chair of the APCC, said the Council's Public Sector Procurement Profession Role Statement and Procurement Capability Framework aimed to establish baseline procurement proficiencies in every public sector jurisdiction (29 June 2021). More...

No quarter given to unlawful charities

Australian charities that engage in or use their resources to actively promote unlawful behaviour are to face enforcement action following legislation changes. The new regulations would empower the Commissioner of the ACNC to investigate charities engaging in or promoting serious unlawful acts of trespass, vandalism, theft or assault and threatening behaviour (28 June 2021). More...

LCA: Time for consultation on Respect @ Work

The introduction of the Sex Discrimination and Fair Work (Respect at Work) Amendment Bill 2021 into Parliament, is a positive step forward towards the reconsideration of federal discrimination laws. The Law Council is pleased that this Bill is being referred to committee for a thorough consultation with key experts (25 June 2021). More...

Australian Lawyers Alliance: Misuse of COVID-19 tracing data must be punishable with sanctions and liability

Heavy penalties are needed for leaders in police, law enforcement and security agencies when they facilitate, or turn a blind eye to, the unlawful gathering and use of COVID-19 tracing data. In occupational health and safety laws there is direct liability for leaders of organisations and this should be the same in cases involving breaches of privacy (25 June 2021). More...

Australian company raises the bar for digital data management

The Digital Transformation Agency will modernise and streamline their services following the purchase of the software Records365 from Australian company RecordPoint. The parliament and the public should have confidence that data is kept and managed appropriately through procurement of this software which will provide greater transparency and accountability (25 June 2021). More...

Government introduces legislation to prevent and address sexual harassment in Australian workplaces

The Morrison Government is strengthening national laws to better prevent and respond to sexual harassment and discrimination in Australian workplaces (24 June 2021). More...

Government's legislative agenda continues to deliver for all Australians

The Morrison Government has passed important legislation through the Parliament this sitting fortnight that will support Australians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, create more jobs, keep Australians safe, back our farmers, improve our superannuation system and reduce red tape (24 June 2021). More...

ACMA: Significant milestone for Australia's first national gambling self-exclusion register

Australia's first national self-exclusion register for online and phone gambling has taken a major step forward (23 June 2021). More...

Coalition urged to keep election promise to set up national integrity commission

Almost 60 Australian judges, lawyers and prominent experts have urged the Coalition to keep a key election promise by setting up a strong, effective national anti-corruption commission. When an exposure draft for its proposed Commonwealth Integrity Commission was finally released, experts roundly criticised it as weak and ineffective (22 June 2021). More...

Investing in community supervision and safety

Offenders in the community will be under increased supervision and have greater access to rehabilitation programs following a $33 million investment in reducing reoffending and building safer communities (22 June 2021). More...

In practice and courts

Proposed amendments to the Legal Profession Uniform Conduct (Barristers) Rules 2015 - 24 June 2021

The Australian Bar Association invites comments and submissions on a proposal to amend Rules 123 and 125 of the Legal Profession Uniform Conduct (Barristers) Rules Submissions shold be sent to the Australian Bar Association on or before 2 August 2021. More...

Gazette Registration - Annual Federal Courts and Tribunals Fee Increases from 1 July 2021

The fees payable in the federal courts and tribunals will increase from 1 July 2021 to reflect changes to the consumer price index over the past financial year. This is an automatic increase provided by the relevant fee regulations. Find the notice published in the Government Notices Gazette on 17 June 2021 setting out the new fees payable.

Commonwealth Parliamentary Review now open for submissions and interviews: Sex Discrimination

The AHRC is inviting contributions for its Independent Review into Commonwealth Parliamentary Workplaces, accepting written contributions from groups covered by the Review's Terms of Reference. The Review aim is to ensure all Commonwealth Parliamentary workplaces are safe and respectful and that our national Parliament reflects best practice. Make a written submission here. Submissions on the Consultation Paper close on 9 July. View the Consultation Paper here.

Attorney General Consultations

National Register of Enduring Powers of Attorney

Closed 30 June 2021

Attorneys-General from each Australian jurisdiction have agreed to consult on possible arrangements for a National Register of Enduring Powers of Attorney. We have prepared a consultation paper to seek your views here.

ACMA Consultations

Proposal to remake the anti-terrorism standards - consultation 22/2021

The anti-terrorism standards for narrowcast television services are due to sunset on 1 October 2021. We are seeking your views on remaking the standards in a single instrument with only minor changes. Closing date 21 July 2021. More...

Law Council update

The Law Council produces a fortnightly newsletter which highlights the Law Council's important activities and advocacy, along with any relevant media and events stakeholders would be interested in. More...

High Court Bulletin

High Court of Australia Bulletin [2021] HCAB 05 (25 June 2021). More...

Law Council of Australia Submissions

22 June 2021— Law Council

Supplementary submission: Counter-Terrorism Legislation Amendment (High Risk Terrorist Offenders) Bill 2020

22 June 2021— Law Council

Supplementary submission: Review of the National Emergency Declaration Act 2020 (Cth)

AAT: Changes to our application fees on 1 July 2021

Application fees in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal will increase on 1 July 2021 (28 June 2021). More...

AAT Bulletin

The AAT Bulletin is a weekly publication containing a list of recent AAT decisions and information relating to appeals against AAT decisions. More....

OAIC: Our FOI disclosure log

The information described in our disclosure log has been released by the OAIC under the Freedom of Information Act 1982 (FOI Act): Updated May 2021. More...

ALRC Judicial Impartiality Consultation Paper 2021

The Inquiry would look at judges in the High Court, Federal Court, Family Court and Federal Circuit Court. Submissions are open until 30 June. The ALRC was expected to deliver is report to the Attorney-General by 30 September. The Paper can be accessed here.

Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee

Family Law Amendment (Federal Family Violence Orders) Bill 2021 [Provisions]

On 13 May 2021, the Senate referred the provisions of the Family Law Amendment (Federal Family Violence Orders) Bill 2021 to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 29 July 2021.

Constitution Alteration (Freedom of Expression and Freedom of the Press) 2019

Status: Accepting Submissions Date Referred: 17 June 2021 Submissions Close: 20 August 2021

Reporting Date: 31 December 2021

Courts and Tribunals Legislation Amendment (2021 Measures No. 1) Bill 2021

Status: Accepting Submissions Date Referred: 24 June 2021 Submissions Close: 15 July 2021

Reporting Date: 13 August 2021

Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media

Foreign Interference through Social Media

Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media to inquire into and report on the risk posed to Australia's democracy by foreign interference through social media. The committee is to present its final report on or before the second sitting day of May 2022 The closing date for submissions is 31 October 2021.

Queensland

Court Fee increases from July 2021

Penalty unit value to increase from 1 July

Court fees increase from 1 July

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court: Practice Directions

Protected counselling communication

Supreme Court Practice Direction 15 of 2021 on 'protected counselling communication'. applies "where it is likely protected counselling communications as defined in section 14A of the Evidence Act 1977 will be contained in documents intended to be obtained by subpoena ... and where a party seeks to disclose, inspect or copy, produce, adduce evidence or use protected counselling communications..." (25 June 2021). The released amended Practice Direction 8 of 2014, covers the use photography and electronic devices in courtrooms and court buildings. The practice direction includes information on use of the courts' Wi-Fi, and also accreditation of media for all courts, among other things (23 June 2021).

QAO: Leases: Year two guidance

Published: 1 July 2021

The standard AASB 16 Leases is now in its second year of operation for public sector entities. In this article, we cover a brief update on some specific accounting issues that you may not have dealt with on transition. More...

Department of Justice and Attorney-General - Recording & Transcription Services

The Department of Justice and Attorney-General is moving to a new way of delivering recording and transcription services across Queensland Courts and Tribunals. For information on the changes, due to be implemented by the end of 2021, please refer to the attached (June 2021).

OIC Qld: Increase in RTI fee and charges from 1 July 2021

In line with the Justice Legislation (Fees, Allowances and Other Amounts) Amendment Regulation 2021, published 30 June 2021, the Right to Information Act 2009's application fee and processing charges increased on 1 July 2021. The application fee is increasing to $52.60. Please see the Charging for Applications received before 1 July 2021 guideline for more information.

OIC Qld: Collection of COVID-19 vaccination status

Queensland government agencies are required to comply with the privacy principles in the Information Privacy Act 2009 (Qld) when collecting and managing personal information.. To assist agencies in meeting their privacy obligations, and public sector employees in understanding their privacy rights, we have published guidance on the collection of COVID-19 vaccination status information (02 July 2021). More...

The role of governance committees in managing cyber security risks

QAO Advice: 16 June 2021

As cyber attacks continue, cyber risk has become one of the top enterprise-wide risks facing entities. More...

Department of Justice and Attorney-General Consultation

Considering shield laws for Queensland

Open until 13 July 2021. Have your say on possible new laws to protect the confidentiality of journalists' sources ('shield laws').

Reminder: Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse

The scheme aims to overcome communication barriers and create a more accessible justice system by providing intermediaries to assist witnesses with communication needs to give their best evidence. The scheme will commence in Brisbane and Cairns in July 2021 and will operate as a two-year pilot program.

LAQ updates guidance on cross-examination scheme

Legal Aid Queensland (LAQ) has updated its guidance on the scheme for a lawyer to conduct cross-examination where there is a ban on personal cross-examination pursuant to s102NA of the Family Law Act 1975 (Cth)(07 June 2021). More...

Department of the Premier and Cabinet Consultation

Annual report 2019-20 feedback survey

By taking a minute to complete this survey, you will help us improve our annual reports so readers can use them more effectively. Open until 30 June 2021. More...

Published - articles, papers, reports

CDPP Publications 2021

Costs. More...

PGPA Newsletter - 01 July 2021

Executive Remuneration Reporting - RMG 138 and 139, Technical accounting policy and guidance update – RMG 111, 113 and 122, Digital Annual Reporting Tool, New Regulator Performance Guide, Comcover Risk Education, Your Future, Your Super changes are coming. More...

Australian Bureau of Statistics

24 June 2021 Media release - Family and domestic violence sexual assault up 13%

Recorded Crime - Victims, 2020

23 June 2021 Decrease in federal defendants finalised in court

Federal Defendants, Australia

Report to the Minister for Home Affairs on agencies' compliance with the Surveillance Devices Act 2004, for the period 1 July to 31 December 2020

Commonwealth Ombudsman: Commonwealth Ombudsman Surveillance Devices Six-Monthly Report March 2021: 23 June 2021. More...

Implementation of Recommendations — Update

ANAO Audit Insights: 30 June 2021

This edition of audit insights considers the approaches entities are taking to implement parliamentary and ANAO recommendations to improve public administration practices and outcomes. It updates the edition published in November 2019 and draws on audit reports released since then. More...

Security Works at Parliament House

ANAO Report No 49: 29 June 2021

The objective of the audit was to examine the effectiveness of planning and delivery of the security upgrade capital works program at Parliament House by the Department of Parliamentary Services. More...

Effectiveness of Planning and Implementation of Reform by the Australian Skills Quality Authority

ANAO Report No 48: 20 June 2021

The audit objective was to examine the effectiveness of the Australian Skills Quality Authority's planning and implementation of reform to the regulation of the vocational education and training sector. More...

IBAC Insights Issue 28, June 2021

The June 2021 issue of IBAC Insights includes a message from our Commissioner and features an update on IBAC's new corruption prevention strategy, investigations news, research and special reports, resources, webinars and more. More...

Special report on corrections focuses on four finalised investigations

IBAC: 22 June 2021

Operations Rous, Caparra, Nisidia and Molara - The report finds that Victoria's prison system faces ongoing corruption risks and recommends ways the corrections sector can strengthen its policies, systems and practices to prevent wrongdoing. It also highlights the pressing need to address problematic workplace cultures. More...

Cases

Mosaic Brands Ltd v Australian Communications and Media Authority [2021] FCA 669

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – validity of notice issued under s 522 of the Telecommunications Act 1997 (Cth) to provide certain information and produce specified documents – whether there was an implied condition that the notice disclose that the Authority was entitled to require the recipient to furnish the specified information and documents – whether notice complied with implied condition. Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) s 5

Yoong v The Chief Executive of Medicare [2021] FCA 701

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – Health Insurance Act 1973 (Cth) – application for judicial review of exercise of power by Chief Executive's delegate under s 86(1) and by Director under s 88A(2) – whether decisions reviewable under Administrative Decisions Judicial Review Act 1977 (Cth) s 5 and Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) s 39B – whether certiorari available – whether procedural fairness requirement applied to exercises of power – whether delegate failed to provide procedural fairness – materiality of failure – whether decision-makers failed to take account of mandatory relevant considerations – whether decision-makers took account of irrelevant considerations – whether exercise of power legally unreasonable – grounds of application dismissed – applicant to pay costs

Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) ss 3, 5 and 6.

Matson v Australian Information Commissioner (No 2) [2021] FCA 690

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – application for extension of time to file originating application for judicial review – Freedom of Information Act 1982 (Cth) – whether the applicant showed an acceptable explanation for the delay in filing the substantive application – where applicant held on remand in custody in correctional facility – where delay resulting in part from systemic effect of COVID-19 – where applicant informed of "review rights" by decision maker – whether the respondent would suffer prejudice as a result of the grant of an extension of time to file the substantive application – whether the substantive application had reasonable prospects of success – absence of particularisation. Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth); Freedom of Information Act 1982 (Cth) ss 3, 9A, 24A, 54W, 93A.

King Educational Service Pty Ltd v Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Skills Quality Authority (No 3) [2021] FCA 692

STATUTORY INTERPRETATION – appeal from a decision of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal which affirmed a decision of the Australian Skills Quality Authority to refuse to renew the applicant's registration under the Education Services for Overseas Students Act 2000 (Cth) (ESOS Act) – where power to renew registration under s 10E(1) of the Act required the decision-maker's satisfaction that the applicant "is complying, or will comply" with statutory requirements under s 11(b) of the Act – where the Tribunal refused to renew the applicant's registration following a conclusion that it was not satisfied that the applicant "will comply" – whether the Tribunal, by asking whether the applicant "will comply" instead of "is complying", asked the wrong question and thereby erred – whether the phrase "is complying, or will comply" is to be construed conjunctively, disjunctively, or otherwise – in the context of the ESOS Act, phrase to be construed "is complying, or will comply" as appropriate – the Tribunal did not ask the wrong question and so did not err.

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – whether the Tribunal erred in failing to consider the applicant's submission as to the possible imposition of a condition under s 10B of the ESOS Act upon renewal of registration – whether the Tribunal acted unreasonably in failing to consider the imposition of conditions under the ESOS Act analogous to those imposed on the applicant under the National Vocational Education and Training Regulator Act 2011 (Cth) – the Tribunal did consider the applicant's submission – in the circumstances the Tribunal was not required to consider the imposition of analogous conditions – the Tribunal did not err and did not act unreasonably.

Acts Interpretation Act 1901 (Cth) ss 2(2), 15AA, 15AC, 15AC(b) and 33(2A)

Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act 1975 (Cth) ss 2A, 39(1), 43(1), 43(2) and (2B), 44 and 44(1).

Karen Hutchinson and Comcare (Freedom of information) [2021] AICmr 25

Freedom of Information — whether documents subject to legal professional privilege – (CTH) Freedom of Information Act 1982 s 42 Comcare identified one document within scope of the request and refused the applicant access to the document in full. In making its decision, Comcare relied on the legal professional privilege exemption (s 42) of the FOI Act. The document that Comcare found to be exempt under s 42 of the FOI Act is protected by legal professional privilege which has not been waived and is therefore exempt.

Karen Hutchinson and Comcare (Freedom of information) [2021] AICmr 24

Freedom of Information — whether documents subject to legal professional privilege – (CTH) Freedom of Information Act 1982 s 42 Comcare must now provide the applicant with a copy of the document within 28 days of this decision.

'XG' and Services Australia (Freedom of information) [2021] AICmr 22

Freedom of Information — whether disclosure of personal information unreasonable — whether contrary to the public interest to release conditionally exempt documents — (CTH) Freedom of Information Act 1982, ss 11A(5), 26(2) and 47F.

TX Australia Limited v Australian Competition and Consumer Commission [2021] FCAFC 113

COMMUNICATIONS LAW – administrative law – dispute between owner and operator of transmission infrastructure and a licensed broadcaster access seeker – access sought by third party on behalf of access seeker – where third party is an owner and operator of different transmission infrastructure – whether third party acting as agent for the access seeker – whether there was a failure to agree on terms and conditions of access – whether Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had jurisdiction to arbitrate dispute

STATUTORY INTERPRETATION – whether cl 47 of Pt 5 of Sch 4 to the Broadcasting Services Act 1992 (Cth) excludes the law of agency – whether competitors are permitted to act as agents for an access seeker in seeking to negotiate terms and conditions of access to transmission infrastructure.

Paracella Pty Ltd ATF The Kelvin Flintoff Family Trust and Comptroller-General of Customs [2021] AATA 1988

CUSTOMS – decision to reject the Applicant's application for a refund of duty paid in respect of steel pallet racking – whether steel pallet racking constitutes 'like goods' for the purposes of the Act – statutory interpretation of 'dimensions that can be adjusted as required' – Project Blue Sky principles and s 15AA Acts Interpretation Act 1901 (Cth) applied – pallet racking in question falls within the scope of Australian Standard 4084-2012 – reviewable decision affirmed Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act 1975 – s 37(1)(a).

Adani Mining Pty Ltd & anor v Pennings [2021] QSC 162

PROCEDURE – CIVIL PROCEEDINGS IN STATE AND TERRITORY COURTS – DISCOVERY AND INTERROGATORIES – DISCOVERY AND INSPECTION OF DOCUMENTS – DISCOVERY OF DOCUMENTS – UNDERTAKINGS AND USE OF DOCUMENTS – GENERALLY – where the plaintiffs apply for a confidentiality regime to be imposed in relation to disclosure of material said to be confidential – where the plaintiffs apply for limitations on the amount of disclosure and the particulars required to be provided – where the plaintiffs claim that the defendant has sought to obtain confidential information for the purposes of frustrating the development of a mine and rail network – where the plaintiff claims the information has the necessary quality of confidence and was received by the defendant in breach of an obligation of confidence – whether there are exceptional circumstances justifying additional protection to an implied obligation of confidentiality – where any regime imposed must strike a fair balance between the competing interests of the parties – whether disclosure should be limited

Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 Qld r 161(2), r 224.

Cement Australia (Exploration) Pty Ltd & Anor v East End Mine Action Group Inc & Anor (No 4) [2021] QLC 22

ENERGY AND RESOURCES – MINERALS – COURTS OR TRIBUNALS EXERCISING JURISDICTION IN MINING MATTERS – QUEENSLAND – application to extend the mine – application for mining lease – application to amend environmental authority – where there were objections to applications – where objections raised issues regarding geology, groundwater, surface water impacts, groundwater to surface water interactions, flooding, noxious weeds and subsoil moisture

ENERGY AND RESOURCES – MINERALS – COURTS OR TRIBUNALS EXERCISING JURISDICTION IN MINING MATTERS – QUEENSLAND – where the Court considered the standard criteria in s 269(4) of the Mineral Resources Act 1989 – where the criteria have been met

HUMAN RIGHTS – JURISDICTION AND PROCEDURE – QUEENSLAND – whether the Court has jurisdiction to consider the Human Rights Act 2019 in the absence of objections – where the Land Court has jurisdiction and a duty to consider human rights in the absence of submissions – where s 24(2) of the Human Rights Act 2019 was considered – where the human right to property would not be prejudiced – where the proposed expansion is proportionate to the public interest Acts Interpretation Act 1954 Qld sch 1.

Green Pitch Pty Ltd v Brisbane City Football Club Ltd [2021] QCAT 222

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNALS – QUEENSLAND CIVIL AND ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL – minor civil dispute – claim for debt or liquidated demand of money – whether a coaching contract was terminated or frustrated – whether cancellation of a sporting competition during COVID-19 was a frustrating event.

Electrical Licensing Committee v Whatalec Pty Ltd & Brindley [2021] QSC 159

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – JUDICIAL REVIEW – REVIEWABLE DECISIONS AND CONDUCT – REVIEW OF PARTICULAR DECISIONS – where the applicant made a decision, pursuant to s 121(1)(a) of the Electrical Safety Act 2002 ("the Act"), that a ground existed for taking disciplinary action against each of the respondents – where the applicant made a further decision, pursuant to s 121(1)(b) of the Act, to take disciplinary action against each of the respondents – where the respondents sought review of the applicant's decision in each case – where the applicant now applies under s 13 and/or s 48 of the Judicial Review Act 1991 for the dismissal of the respondents' applications for statutory orders of review – where s 172 of the Act provides for external review by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal ("QCAT review") of a "disciplinary decision" as defined in s 167 of the Act – where the applicant contends that the QCAT review process would encompass, as well as review of the decision to take disciplinary action, consideration of the grounds on which it was made, so that the applications for statutory orders of review should be dismissed – where the respondents contend that the right of review under s 172 of the Act is confined to the decisions as to whether, and what, disciplinary action should be taken and excludes the decision as to whether grounds existed for taking that action – whether QCAT review is available for both the s121(a) decisions that grounds exist and the s 121(b) decisions as to whether and what action should be taken, so that the respondents' applications for statutory orders of review should be dismissed

STATUTE – ACTS OF PARLIAMENT – INTERPRETATION – GENERAL APPROACHES TO INTERPRETATION – PARTICULAR WORDS AND PHRASES – GENERALLY – Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2009 Qld ss 6, 19(c), 20.

Ahwang v Torres Strait Island Regional Council [2021] QSC 147

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – JUDICIAL REVIEW – GROUNDS OF REVIEW – FAILURE TO OBSERVE STATUTORY PROCEDURE – where the respondent is the trustee of a grant of land in fee simple at St Pauls on Moa Island – where as trustee the respondent is obliged to hold the land on trust for the benefit of the Islander inhabitants – where the applicant and another person submitted to the respondent expressions of interest in leasing the property – where the respondent granted the lease to the other person and not the applicant – where the applicant sought a statutory order of review of this decision – whether the decision to grant the lease was a decision as per s 4 Judicial Review Act 1991 (Qld) – whether the respondent's decision making process had to be in compliance with s 135 Torres Strait Islander Land Act 1991 (Qld) – whether the decision was made in compliance with the requirements of s 135 Torres Strait Islander Land Act – whether the decision was actually made in compliance with the respondents adopted decision making process

PROCEDURE – CIVIL PROCEEDINGS IN STATE AND TERRITORY COURTS – TIME, EXTENSION AND ABRIDGMENT – where the application was filed over seven months out of time – whether an extension of time in which to apply should be granted. Judicial Review Act 1991 Qld ss 4, 5(d), 20, 26.

Legislation

Commonwealth

Online Safety (Transitional Provisions and Consequential Amendments) Bill 2021

Finally passed both Houses 22 June 2021 - Introduced with the Online Safety Bill 2021, the bill: Repeals the Enhancing Online Safety Act 2015; makes consequential amendments to 10 Acts; amends the Crimes Act 1914, Export Market Development Grants Act 1997 and Online Safety Act 2021, when enacted, to make amendments contingent on the commencement of certain other Acts; and contains transitional and application provisions.

Online Safety Bill 2021

Finally passed both Houses 23 June 2021 - Introduced with the Online Safety (Transitional Provisions and Consequential Amendments) Bill 2021, the bill: Retains and replicates certain provisions in the Enhancing Online Safety Act 2015, including the non-consensual sharing of intimate images scheme; specifies basic online safety expectations; establishes an online content scheme for the removal of certain material; creates a complaints-based removal notice scheme for cyber-abuse being perpetrated against an Australian adult; broadens the cyber-bullying scheme to capture harms occurring on services other than social media; reduces the timeframe for service providers to respond to a removal notice from the eSafety Commissioner; brings providers of app distribution services and internet search engine services into the remit of the new online content scheme; and establishes a power for the eSafety Commissioner to request or require internet service providers to disable access to material depicting, promoting, inciting or instructing in abhorrent violent conduct for time-limited periods in crisis situations.

Telecommunications Legislation Amendment (International Production Orders) Bill 2020

Finally Passed both houses 24 June 2021 - Amends the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act 1979 to: provide a framework for Australian agencies to obtain independently-authorised international production orders for interception, stored communications and telecommunications data directly to designated communications providers in foreign countries with which Australia has a designated international agreement; make amendments contingent on the commencement of the proposed Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia Act 2020; and remove the ability for nominated Administrative Appeals Tribunal members to issue certain warrants.

Hazardous Waste (Regulation of Exports and Imports) Amendment Bill 2021

Assent Act no: 73 Year: 2021 30 June 2021 - Amends the: Hazardous Waste (Regulation of Exports and Imports) Act 1989 to: implement Australia's obligations under the Basel Convention on the Control or Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal; apply the standard provisions of the Regulatory Powers (Standard Provisions) Act 2014 and insert new audit powers; update existing criminal offences and introduce new strict liability offences and civil penalties to cover non-compliance.

Biosecurity Amendment (Strengthening Penalties) Bill 2021

Assent Act no: 58 Year: 2021 29 June 2021

Amends the Biosecurity Act 2015 to increase the civil and criminal penalty amounts for contraventions of certain key requirements relating to the assessment and management of biosecurity risks of goods that are brought or imported into Australian territory, and the carrying out of biosecurity activities in accordance with an approved arrangement.

Repatriation of Defence Data Bill 2021

HR 21 June 2021 - A Bill for an Act to require the repatriation of Defence data to sovereign Australian storage facilities, and for related purposes. If a sensitive data store is held in a high-risk storage facility, the Secretary must cause the sensitive data store to be transferred, before 25 April 2022, to a sovereign Australian storage facility.

Ransomware Payments Bill 2021

HR 21 June 2021 - This is a stand-alone Bill to establish a mandatory reporting requirement for Commonwealth entities, State or Territory agencies, corporations, and partnerships who make ransomware payments in response to a ransomware attack. The Bill will require entities who make a ransomware payment to notify the ACSC of key details of the attack, the attacker, and the payment. This information will be held by the ACSC.

No Domestic COVID Vaccine Passports Bill 2021

HR 21 June 2021 - The bill prohibits the Commonwealth, States and Territories and other non-government entities from issuing domestic vaccine passports or certification and also prohibits discrimination on the basis of whether a person has had a COVID vaccination in the provision of goods, services and facilities and also in employment, education, accommodation and sport

Regulations

Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Amendment (Digital Transformation Agency) Rules 2021

29/06/2021 - This instrument amends the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Rule 2014 to amend and expand the purposes of the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) as a listed in clause 10 for finance law, and repeal the sunset provision at subclause 10(2) to allow the DTA to continue as a listed entity under the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013.

Remuneration Tribunal (Members of Parliament) Determination 2021

21/06/2021 - This determination deals with the remuneration of members of Parliament, the rates of travel allowance payable to such members, and the allowances and expenses to be paid to former members. The remuneration, allowances and expenses are to be paid out of the public money of the Commonwealth.

Queensland

Acts

No 13 Defamation (Model Provisions) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2021

24 June 2021 – Limitation of Actions Act

Bills

Defamation (Model Provisions) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2021

Introduced by: Hon S Fentiman MP on 20/04/2021

Stage reached: Passed on 16/06/2021

Subordinate legislation as made – 30 June 2021

No 84 Justice Legislation (Fees, Allowances and Other Amounts) Amendment Regulation 2021

Reminders:

No 40 Proclamation—Criminal Code (Child Sexual Offences Reform) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2020 (commencing remaining provisions)

The date of 5 July 2021 is fixed for the commencement of the provisions of the Act that are not in force.

No 41 Evidence (Intermediaries) Amendment Regulation 2021

This regulation commences on 5 July 2021. The purpose of the Amendment Regulation 2021 is to prescribe, commencing on 5 July 2021, Brisbane and Cairns as places for the operation of the Queensland Intermediary Scheme pilot. The aim of the pilot is to assist prosecution witnesses with communication needs to give their best evidence in child sexual offence prosecutions.

