Key Points

Australia updated its COVID-19 related entrance and exit requirements for all travelers on 6 July 2022

Overview?

The government of Australiaupdated COVID-19 related entrance requirementsbeginning 6 July 2022. Travelersentering Australiaon or after 6 July 2022 will no longer be required to provide evidence of vaccination status or complete a Digital Passenger Declaration or Maritime Travel Declaration form when entering the country.

Travelersexiting the countrywill no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination status and unvaccinated visa holders will not be required to provide proof of a travel exemption form.

What are the Changes?

On 6 July 2022, the government of Australia updated its COVID-19 travel related requirements. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 7 July 2022

