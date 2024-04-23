Australia welcomes new business and foreign investment by providing a strong economy, a stable political environment and a skilled and talented workforce. Our comprehensive guide to Doing Business in Australia has been designed to assist businesses in understanding some of the key structuring issues and regulatory processes required when establishing a business or investing in Australia.
The guide covers topics including:
- Legal and regulatory system
- Foreign investment
- Business structures
- Investment funds
- Corporate governance
- Regulation of markets
- Consumer protection
- Insolvency
- Intellectual property protection
- Privacy
- Workplace regulation
- Immigration
- Real estate
- Taxation system
- International trade and sanctions
- Industry sectors
- Dispute resolution
View our guide here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.