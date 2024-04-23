Australia welcomes new business and foreign investment by providing a strong economy, a stable political environment and a skilled and talented workforce. Our comprehensive guide to Doing Business in Australia has been designed to assist businesses in understanding some of the key structuring issues and regulatory processes required when establishing a business or investing in Australia.

The guide covers topics including:

Legal and regulatory system

Foreign investment

Business structures

Investment funds

Corporate governance

Regulation of markets

Consumer protection

Insolvency

Intellectual property protection

Privacy

Workplace regulation

Immigration

Real estate

Taxation system

International trade and sanctions

Industry sectors

Dispute resolution

View our guide here.

