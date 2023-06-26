Welcome to our end of FY2023 issue of Council Connect. We hope you are all keeping well and warm as the shortest day of the year approaches and a new financial year begins.
Our thanks go to Jeff Reilly, General Counsel at Wollongong City Council who kindly participated in this issue's interview. Jeff discusses housing affordability and other challenges as well as what makes the Wollongong local government area an amazing place to live and work.
This issue of Council Connect includes the following articles:
- Property adjustments and compulsory land acquisitions - what's just is not a matter for the Courts
- Dismissing an employee? Don't be harsh, unreasonable or unjust
- Contractual disputes and practical tips to avoid them
- Do your construction and consultancy contracts address the Design and Building Practitioners Act?
- How the private sector can bolster local councils' ESG
- Easements left in the cold – how to ease them out of existence
To read this issue click - Council Connect
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.