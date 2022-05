ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our panel discuss the 2022 Australian Federal Election, the workplace reform agenda and potential impacts on our clients.

The panel was facilitated by Drew Pearson with partners Olga Klimczak, Rohan Doyle and Wendy Fauvel.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.