Grant summary

The Australian Government is offering co-funded grants up to $200m to encourage business investment in major manufacturing projects.

International investors, businesses and researchers are invited to partner with Australian organisations under the program.

The funding will focus on Australia's six National Manufacturing Priorities:

Defence

Food and Beverage

Medical Products

Recycling and Clean Energy

Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing

Space

Key information

The grant will fund up to one third of eligible project expenditure.

The minimum grant is $20 million.

The maximum grant is $200 million.

Open date: 11 August 2021

Close date: 9 September 2021

Eligible activities

The grant will support collaborative projects involving businesses and other organisations working together, drawing on each other's strengths and complementary capabilities to deliver joint projects. Eligible activities may include:

Constructing, establishing, and fitting out new manufacturing facilities, buildings or hubs

Transforming existing manufacturing facilities through modifications or refits where this will support high-value added manufacturing activities

Design, branding, distribution and after sales services.

Proof of concept activities and the commercialisation of research and development outcomes.

How we can help

Moore Australia can lead the preparation of your grant application, identify potential project partners and provide introductions to key government stakeholders. Our specialist team can assist in preparing all supporting documents, including:

Detailed project plan

Market research

Business case development

Financial modeling

Economic benefit analysis

Governance plan

Risk management plan

Letters of support for the project

