On 18 March 2024, the Department of Home Affairs announced changes to Australia's student visa – Subclass 500 requirements. The Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) criterion will be replaced with the Genuine Student (GS) requirement, effective for applications lodged on or after 23 March 2024.

Under the Genuine Student test, applicants must answer targeted questions about their background, course selection, ties to Australia and study history. Existing GTE rules will continue to apply to Student Guardian – Subclass 590 visa applications.

Amendments to the student visa declaration will emphasise compliance and understanding of post-study migration pathways.

Understanding the Shift: GTE vs. GS

Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE):

The GTE clause evaluates whether an applicant genuinely intends to enter and remain in Australia temporarily for educational purposes. Decision-makers assess various factors, including the applicant's circumstances in their home country, their potential circumstances in Australia, the value of the chosen course to their future, their immigration history, and the intentions of any accompanying individuals.

Genuine Student (GS):

The Genuine Student (GS) approach explores the applicant's motivations and aspirations for studying in Australia. It introduces targeted questions aimed at understanding the applicant's current circumstances, reasons for selecting Australia as their study destination, the benefits of their chosen course, any prior study experiences in Australia, and reasons for transitioning from another visa subclass to a student visa. It does not solely focus on the applicant's intention to stay in Australia temporarily.

Key Differences

Focus of Assessment: While GTE primarily examines the temporary nature of the applicant's intentions, GS provides a more comprehensive assessment of their genuine interest in pursuing education in Australia. It considers a broader range of factors beyond temporary residency intentions. Question-based Approach: GS introduces targeted questions designed to obtain specific information about the applicant's motivations and circumstances. This approach aims to provide decision-makers with a clearer understanding of the applicant's genuine intent to study in Australia. Implementation Date: The transition from GTE to GS is set to take effect for student visa applications lodged on or after 23 March 2024. Applications lodged before this date will continue to be assessed under the existing GTE requirement. Documentation and Declaration: Alongside the transition to GS, amendments to the student visa declaration will require applicants to affirm their understanding of genuine student obligations, comply with visa conditions, and acknowledge the limited availability of post-study migration pathways.

Implications for Student Visa applicants

The shift from GTE to GS reflects Australia's ongoing efforts to refine and strengthen its student visa program. By adopting a more tailored approach to assessing genuine student intentions, the new requirement aims to enhance the integrity of the visa system while supporting genuine education pursuits in Australia.

As these changes take effect, student applicants are advised to stay informed and prepared for the new requirements governing student visa applications in Australia.

