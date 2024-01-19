ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In response to the calls from Pacific leaders for strengthened regional ties, the Australian Government is taking action to enhance accessibility, mobility, and migration opportunities between Pacific nations and Australia. The introduction of the Pacific Engagement visa (PEV) supports this commitment to fostering a robust Pacific Family.

Designed to cater to nationals of participating Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste, the PEV is set to enrich Australia's Pacific diaspora. It aims to facilitate stronger people-to-people connections, fostering increased cultural, business, and educational exchanges within the region.

Scheduled for launch in 2024, the new Subclass 192 – Pacific Engagement visa will allocate up to 3,000 permanent places annually for citizens of the specified Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste, along with their immediate family members. This allocation is separate from Australia's existing permanent migration program.

On October 19, 2023, the Australian Government enacted immigration legislation to introduce a ballot system for the PEV. This ensures that eligible Pacific Island and Timor-Leste nationals, regardless of skill level, gender, or background, have an equitable opportunity to apply for permanent residency in Australia.

To delve into the eligibility criteria for this groundbreaking visa, visit the dedicated Pacific Engagement visa (PEV) page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.