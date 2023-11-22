ARTICLE

As of November 1, 2023, applicants for further temporary visas in Australia face a pivotal shift in policy. Short-term measures that once exempted individuals from health examinations during the application process have ceased, signifying a significant adjustment in the visa application landscape.

This change stems from the Department of Home Affairs' proactive response to the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic. In 2022, the department implemented a series of regulatory and policy changes to address the adverse impacts of Covid-19. One such measure included temporary concessions for both visa holders and applicants concerning health examinations for temporary visa applications. The objective was to streamline the application process for temporary visas.

Previously, temporary visa applicants were not obliged to undergo medical examinations or chest x-rays to fulfill the health requirement. This waiver is applied to eligible temporary visa applications lodged in Australia for specific visa subclasses. These concessions, initially deemed temporary in nature, have officially ceased as of November 1, 2023.

Applicants, along with their accompanying family members, are now potentially required to undergo health examinations as part of the visa application process. The specific examinations necessary depend on various factors, such as the type of visa sought, the duration of the intended stay in Australia, the applicant's country of origin, planned activities in Australia, the presence of any medical conditions, and other unique circumstances relevant to the applicant or their family members.

It's crucial to note that individuals who have undergone health examinations in the previous 12 months may be exempt from the requirement. To determine whether you need to undergo health examinations, you can conveniently check your Immi Account. For those who applied via paper forms, a processing officer will get in touch to provide guidance on the next steps.

These changes mark a significant development in Australia's visa application process, underlining the importance of staying informed and proactive when it comes to immigration policies. As the landscape continues to evolve, applicants are encouraged to regularly check official sources, such as the Department of Home Affairs website, for the latest updates and guidance.

