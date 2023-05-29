ARTICLE

Episode 3 | Immigration Law

Hot Legal Topics is a new video series, hosted by Rebecca Spoor, the Business Development Manager at Roam Migration Law, in which leading Australian lawyers discuss the hot-button topics in law right now. In our first series, over six episodes, our legal experts delve into significant issues, changes, and trends in employment law, family law and immigration law and their potential impact on us all.

In episode three of the series, we talk to our very own, Jackson Taylor, partner at Roam Migration Law, about the burning questions in immigration law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.