The Department of Home Affairs announced that the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) will be increased from $53,900 to $70,000 starting July 1, 2023. This increase will help improve the integrity of the skilled migration system and will also align the TSMIT with the current wage rates.

