Australia:
Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold Raised To $70,000
04 May 2023
Fakhoury Global Immigration
The Department of Home Affairs announced that the Temporary
Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) will be increased from
$53,900 to $70,000 starting July 1, 2023. This increase will help
improve the integrity of the skilled migration system and will also
align the TSMIT with the current wage rates.
