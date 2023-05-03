The Federal government yesterday released an Outline of the Government's Migration Strategy.
The document focuses on the new design of the migration system and the critical policy shifts proposed to the skilled migration system and its adjacent programs (e.g. the international student program).
At its core are proposed directions for reform for a better targeted, more efficient, and outcomes-focused migration system.
It arrives on the back of sharp criticism of the current migration system and the wasted and ad hoc management of the system during the previous government's 10 years in power.
The document noted the following key challenges facing the current system:
- The system fails to prioritise the migrants we need to enhance our economic prosperity and security
- The system is too complex for employers and migrants
- The system fails to deliver the right outcomes for Australians and migrants post-arrival
- The system is also not aligned with the Australian values of integrity, fairness, and inclusion
It outlines five core objectives that will underpin their vision of the system:
- Building Australia's prosperity by lifting productivity, meeting workforce needs, and supporting exports
- Enabling a fair labour market, including complementing the jobs, wages and conditions of Australian workers
- Building a community of Australians
- Protecting Australia's interests in the world
- Providing a fast, efficient, and fair system
Proposed fundamental policy shifts at each stage of the system include:
- Prioritising the people we need to enhance our economic prosperity and security
- Making it simple and efficient for employers and migrants
- Delivering outcomes for Australians and migrants post-arrival
- We also need to restore the Australian values of integrity, fairness, and inclusion at the heart of each stage of the system
What's next?
The government plans to release the final Migration Strategy later in 2023, following consulting with State and Territory governments and other key stakeholders.
The full and original outline can be viewed here.
