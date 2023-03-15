What are the target sectors for visa of the global talent program of Australia? Australia aims to attract the brightest and the best to help grow a stronger economy. To accomplish this goal, the Global Talent Independent (GTI) Program offers a migration pathway for individuals with outstanding achievements.

As a result thereof, people of internationally recognised talent aim for Australia's visas for innovation, such as the global talent visa. To obtain a global talent visa, applicants must have outstanding achievements in one of the target sectors or a field that is recognised and accepted in Australia and has an international standing.

Target Sectors of the Global Talent Visa Program?

The Department of Home Affairs lists the following as target sectors visa:

1. Resources

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Geology and metallurgy

Resource waste management

Beneficiation technologies (for example, improving the economic value of ore)

Energy-saving technologies for extracting and processing ores

Exploration services

Market intelligence

Technical equipment manufacturing

A leading researcher with expertise in heat and mass transfer, phase change and metallurgical transformation in high-temperature systems can be considered. Site managers, engineers and mechanics, technicians and construction workers usually do not meet the standards of the global talent independent program.

2. Agri-food and AgTech

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Agricultural data analytics

Biologists/biotechnologist/synthetic biology specialists

Commercialisation experience within the industry

Biosecurity, disease management and prevention

Alternate proteins for human and animal consumption

Foodtech

Precision engineering

Product packaging, authentication and verification

A Director of a world-renowned research centre for livestock genetic engineering with proven results in applying research or highly regarded and cited post-doctoral researchers in the field of robotics and automations in agriculture may be considered.

Farmers and agricultural technicians, food safety managers, and chefs and cooks usually do not meet the standards of the program.

3. Energy

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Advanced visualisation technology

Artificial intelligence and machine

Learning technologies

Traceability technologies, e.g. experience with sophisticated material trading systems that make material sources more transparent to consumers

Automation and robotics (for example, smart sorting technologies for recycling)

Battery/energy storage design (specialised, grid-scale and precursors for batteries)

Bioenergy and biofuels

A senior energy transformation engineering specialist in devising solutions for new energy technologies can be considered. Technicians and construction workers or distribution and sales representatives usually do not meet the standards in this sector.

4. Health Industries

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Biochemistry and cell biology

Biomedicine and bioengineering

Cell and gene therapies - genomics

Clinical trials

Infectious disease prevention

Neuroscience and neurology

Various medical devices and digital health

Development of implantable and wearable devices (e.g. bionics and prosthetics)

A renowned infectious diseases researcher and practitioner of international repute, or a biomedical engineer with expertise in the medical application of biomaterials are candidates that may be considered. Professions such as dentists, nurses, or veterinarians usually do not meet the standards of the program.

5. Defence, Advanced Manufacturing and Space

Defence:

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Combat system integration

Emerging military technology

Modern training and simulation

Protected and secure communications (optical wireless communication technologies)

Robotics and automation

Sensors and advanced signal processing

Surveillance and intelligence

Candidates such as a business director of an international organisation renowned for testing, inspecting and certifying defence vessels and equipment may be considered. Soldiers and sailors, or junior officers are usually not considered.

Advanced Manufacturing:

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Data analytics including artificial intelligence and machine learning

Digital design and rapid prototyping

Digitisation, automation and robotics including drone management and manipulation

Precision engineering and manufacturing

Biotechnologies

A leading researcher in micro and nano electro-mechanical systems that owns multiple patents can be considered. Engineering technicians, machine operators, and sales and administrative managers are usually not considered.

Space:

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Space systems engineering

Thermal management systems

Planetary body exploration

Entry, descent and landing

Human health, life support and habitation systems

Spacecraft mechanisms, structures, materials and manufacturing processes

Space environment monitoring technologies skills

A renowned space industry leader with vast experience specialising in space systems engineering or a postdoctoral astrophysicist with a sustained record in collaborative research may be considered. Engineers and mechanics who do not lead ground-breaking projects may not reach the standards of the program.

6. Circular Economy

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Bioenergy generation

Energy infrastructure

Environmental science (recycling plastic, paperm glass, tyre components, e-waste and lithium batteries)

Waste to Energy technology (the ability to generate reliable baseload electricity)

Recycling and responsible manufacturing to support industries

Reducing emissions and increasing efficient use of natural resources (including energy, water and materials)

Sustainable manufacturing and life-cycle engineering specialists

Development of sustainable production and supply chain practices

A strong candidate includes a post-doctoral researcher with well-cited high impact publications in the field of circular economy. Engineers and mechanics who do not lead international projects may not be considered.

7. DigiTech

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning

Automation and robotics

Big data, data management and analysis

Cyber security detection, prevention and response

Network engineering/architecture

Production and development of digital (video) games and game engine technology

Quantum information and computing

A strong candidate includes a Founder of an award-winning video game developer company that has developed a number of original titles targeted at wide international audiences. Business analysts and developers without international experience may not be considered.

8. Infrastructure and Tourism

Infrastructure

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Leading large complex transport infrastructure projects for roads, bridges, tunnelling, rail and airports.

Designing, developing or operating smart cities and technologies that improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of transport services using emerging transport technologies.

Water management technologies.

A chief operating officer of a national freight company with expertise in large scale and complex interstate railroading operations may qualify. Engineers or mechanics may not meet the standards of the program.

Tourism

This sector includes the following specialisations:

New tourism infrastructure and attraction development (such as high end accommodation)

High-value tourism attraction

Tourism financial services

Sustainable tourism.

A managing director of an innovative company known globally for sports events and international championship events may qualify. Tour guides or travel agents may not.

9. Financial Services and FinTech

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Financial data science and analysis

Fintech cyber and data security

Cloud technologies

Software engineering and application programming

Digital wallets and cryptocurrencies

Automated and predictive financial advice

Next generation lending, investment and wealth/fund management

The CEO and founder of a digital asset and financial services enterprise, globally recognised for their outstanding innovation through successful application of business models and technology can be considered. Retail bankers, accountants, financial advisors may not.

10. Education

This sector includes the following specialisations:

Senior management of universities and institutions of higher learning such as vice-chancellors, presidents, deans and heads of school or their international equivalents

Academics and researchers in the field of education

Fundraising for research and development in universities

Research commercialisation

An executive with a track record in setting up university centres abroad may be considered. School teachers or school administration staff may not.

Applying for a Global Talent Visa

You must submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to apply for a global talent visa. To submit an EOI, you can use the Global Talent Expression of Interest form. You must also submit required documents such as evidence of an internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement in any of the target sectors visa.

In your application, you must show evidence that you are currently prominent in any of the target sectors visa or your field, are acclaimed as exceptional in any country where your field is practised, and have a record of sustained achievement unlikely to diminish in the near future.

The Importance of Seeking Legal Advice From Immigration Lawyers

The specialisations of the target sectors visa and examples of qualified candidates mentioned in this article are not exclusive. You may be interested in obtaining a global talent visa but are uncertain whether you qualify for any of the target sectors related visa.

