A visa 820 checklist contains the necessary documents or information that you need to qualify and apply for a subclass 820 Partner Visa. The Subclass 820 visa is a type of temporary partner visa that allows the partner or spouse of an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident or eligible New Zealand citizen to live in Australia. A Subclass 820 temporary partner visa holder can either be:

A person who is in a committed relationship with an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen, and not yet married.

People who are in a de facto relationship with an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen. However, people in a de facto relationship must provide evidence of their relationship.

A person who is going to be married to an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen. In this case, the person can apply for a Prospective Marriage visa (Subclass 300 visa). Once granted, they can then apply for a Subclass 820 visa once they are in Australia.

The applicants mentioned above live in Australia while waiting for a decision on their permanent partner visa application (Subclass 801 visa). The Subclass 820 visa is granted to the partner who is living in Australia at the time of application.

It also allows the visa applicant to stay in Australia temporarily while their permanent partner visa application is being processed. Read on to know the contents of a visa 820 checklist.

Onshore and Offshore Visas

Depending on the location from where a party lodges and processes a visa application, it can either be an onshore visa or offshore visa. Onshore visas are those where the visa application is made while the applicant is physically present in the country where they are seeking the visa. For example, an onshore visa application would be made by someone who is physically present in Australia at the time of making the application.

Offshore visas, on the other hand, are those where the visa application is made while the applicant is outside the country where they are seeking the visa. For example, an offshore visa application would be made by someone who is outside Australia at the time of making the application. The onshore and offshore versions of the partner visa are as follows:

Onshore Visa Offshore Visa 1. Subclass 820 (temporary) visa

2. Subclass 801 (permanent) visa 1. Subclass 309 (temporary) visa

2. Subclass 100 (permanent) visa

Note: People may receive a bridging visa if they want to stay in Australia legally while waiting for their visa to be processed.

Partner Visa 820 Checklist: Eligibility Requirements

It's important to note that meeting the following eligibility requirements does not guarantee an approved visa application. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) assesses each application on a case-by-case basis, taking into account all relevant factors. To be eligible for a Subclass 820 visa, an applicant must:

Be in a genuine and ongoing relationship with an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen partner. This relationship must be committed and exclusive.

Be in Australia when they apply and when a decision is made on your application.

Hold a substantive visa or a bridging visa A, B or C when they apply.

A, B or C when they apply. Meet the health requirements including their family members if necessary

Meet the character requirements including their family members if necessary

Show that you have access to adequate funds to support yourself for the duration of their stay in Australia.

Sponsor their partner's visa and meet sponsorship requirements.

Be at least 18 years old.

Demonstrate English language proficiency, depending on your circumstances.

Necessary Documents Checklist

Here is a visa 820 checklist for the sponsor:

Birth certificate ?

Passport ?

Any evidence of name changes ?

Evidence of Australian permanent residency or citizenship ?

Australian Federal Police Check ?

? A police check from any nation the sponsor has lived in for more than a year in the last ten years ?

Any information about the sponsor's current job. This may include an employment contract or a letter from the sponsor's employer/company ?

Here is a visa 820 checklist for the applicant:

Birth certificate ?

Passport ?

Any evidence of name changes ?

Evidence of a scheduled health check. This information is available on the applicant's Immi account after the submission of an application. ?

Australian Federal Police Check ?

A police check from any nation the sponsor has lived in for more than a year in the last ten years

Form 80 and Form 1221 ?

and ? Employment evidence. This may include the applicant's 3 most recent payslips, an employment contract, or a letter from the applicant's employer/company. ?

Does the Couple Need to Submit Combined Documents?

Yes. In fact, couples will need to prove their relationship existed in order to apply for an 820 visa. Here is a list of some combined documents to include in a visa 820 checklist:

Examples of proof of relationship. This may include pictures, a marriage certificate, a relationship statement, statutory declarations, joint leases, a joint bank account, shared utility bills, etc.

Relationship declarations that describe how the couple plans their future goals.

Joint financial commitments such as bank statements and other necessary receipts

Social aspects of the relationship such as the knowledge of the couple's families and friends about the relationship. It may be advisable for the couple's families and friends to also provide statements about their knowledge of the relationship.

The couple's level of commitment to each other.

Visa 820 Checklist: Necessary Costs

Here are the updated costs for a visa 820 as of July 13, 2022:

Visa subclass Base application charge in AUD Partner visa 820/801 $8,805 Partner visa 820/801 through a Prospective Marriage visa 300 visa application $1,350 Partner visa 820/801 application by:

A former Prospective Marriage visa 300 holder or equivalent that existed under the 1989 or 1993 Migration Regulations; and

A person who arrived in Australia before December 19, 1989, got engaged to or married an Australian citizen or permanent resident at that time. $1,710 Partner visa 820/801 application by a spouse with transitional Extended Eligibility Temporary Visa (EETV) $485

