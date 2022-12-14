To view or download the video, please click here.

One of the most time-consuming parts of the visa application process is waiting (sometimes seemingly endlessly) for a decision to be made.

While the time it takes for your visa application to be processed is out of your hands, there are steps you can take before submitting your visa that would give you the best chance of receiving a decision sooner rather than later, within the timeframes provided by the Department of Home Affairs.

Key reasons that cause delays

Missing documentation Character and/or health issues Submitting multiple visa applications for the same type of visa

Steps for speeding up your visa application - getting it right the first time

'Check twice, submit once' is the approach recommended by the Department in applying for visas and speeding up the process.

It would be best to submit your visa application without any missing documents. This ensures that the application is 'decision-ready'.

Check through what the documents required are - check if any of the documents need to be official, original, translated and/or witnessed

- check if any of the documents need to be official, original, translated and/or witnessed Allow yourself ample time to collect the required documents - documents such as police checks can sometimes take a while

- documents such as police checks can sometimes take a while Check that all documents contain correct and current information - go over the spelling of names and dates (in dd/mm/yyyy format)

- go over the spelling of names and dates (in dd/mm/yyyy format) Ensure that you only submit each type of visa once - if you realise you made a mistake in the application after submitting it, you can notify the Department and provide the correct information. Likewise, you can update your contact and address details.

- if you realise you made a mistake in the application after submitting it, you can notify the Department and provide the correct information. Likewise, you can update your contact and address details. Ensure your contact details are up-to-date - please consent to receiving electronic communication from the Department by entering your email address into the visa application form. In the event that the Department requires further information from you, they will be able to reach you in a timely manner

- please consent to receiving electronic communication from the Department by entering your email address into the visa application form. In the event that the Department requires further information from you, they will be able to reach you in a timely manner Engage an immigration expert to ensure that all documents are included and comply with the requirements for the visa - our qualified lawyers can provide you with personalised advice regarding your documents. Click to schedule a consultation.

How about character and health issues?

Character

All visa applicants to Australia must be able to demonstrate that they meet the character test. Providing all required police checks with all your names and aliases included is a helpful first step. If you have a past conviction or record on your police check, you must declare it where it is asked on the application form.

Sometimes, supporting and explanatory documents can be submitted at the time of application to provide more context.

If you want expert advice and assistance with navigating a past criminal record, please schedule a consultation with one of our immigration lawyers.

Health

Similarly, you must be honest when making completing the health questions in your visa application form. If you have or had a significant medical condition, you must provide documentation to explain how you meet the health requirements despite your condition.

Where a health examination is required by the Department of Home Affairs, ensure that you book an appointment in a timely manner.

Our qualified immigration lawyers will be able to provide you with advice on the types of documents you should provide where you have or had a significant medical condition.

If you follow all the above steps, you will be in the best position to receive an outcome on your visa application more quickly.

