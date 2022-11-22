Key Points

Australia passed legislation to establish a new statutory body that will work to address skill shortages throughout the country along with planning for the workforce's future

Overview

The government of Australia established a new statutory body, known as Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA) on 31 October 2022. The government of Australia also committed an additional AUD $12.9 million towards JSA, which aims to tackle skill shortages and plan for Australia's workforce's future.

JSA will interact with state and territory governments, along with employers and employees throughout the country to provide the government with advice on current and emerging workforce needs.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia launched a new statuary body on 31 October 2022. JSA is intended to provide independent advice on current, emerging and future workforce skills and training needs throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

The Australian Parliament is expected to release further information on the operation of JSA. Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.