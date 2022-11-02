Key Points

The government of Australia introduced the 2023 federal budget with details on immigration fund increases and more

Overview

The government of Australia introduced a new federal budget for 2023 . The budget includes additional measures and resources dedicated to increasing skilled migration to the country. Some of these measures will include:

Introducing additional efforts to streamline visa processing to reduce the visa backlog?

Increasing the number of visa applications that can be accepted each year

Increasing staff numbers

For additional information on the new budget, check here .

What are the Changes?

Originally published NOVEMBER 1, 2022

