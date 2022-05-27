Key Points

The government of Australia will launch the Workforce Australia platform for conducting labor market assessments beginning 1 June 2022

Overview

The government of Australia will launch a new employment service, known as Workforce Australia, on 1 July 2022. This new service will be used to advertise positions to satisfy labor market test requirements and will be available for viewing by all Australians.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia will introduce a new employment service online platform on 1 July 2022. This new service will replace the Job Advertisement Service, which is used by employers to advertise positions in Australia.

Looking Ahead

The government of Australia is expected to publish additional details on the implementation of the new service. Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 26 May 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.