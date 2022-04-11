ARTICLE

Key Points

Replacement of the Australia Travel Declaration form with the Digital Passenger Declaration form

Pre-arrival departure testing requirements removed for fully vaccinated travelers beginning 18 April 2022

Overview

The government announced that the Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) form will replace the Australia Travel Declaration form. All travelers entering the country will need to complete the DPD. The DPD will become available to travelers seven days prior to departure and must be submitted within 72 hours of departure. On the DPD form, travelers will need to provide information and confirmation of the following:

Contact information, including a contact phone number in Australia;

Confirm vaccination status;

Declare any travel history from the last 14 days;

Confirm that they are aware of any quarantine and testing requirements that may be carried out upon arrival in Australia depending on the state or territory in which they land.

The government of Australia will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers to undergo pre-departure PCR testing or rapid antigen testing when entering the country beginning on 18 April 2022.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia replaced the Australia Travel Declaration web-based form with the Digital Passenger Declaration form (DPD). The government stated that this change will allow for quicker access to the necessary information for entering the country.

Beginning 18 April 2022, the government of Australia will allow fully vaccinated travelers to enter the country without undergoing pre-departure PCR testing. These travelers may still need to undergo testing upon arrival depending on the state or territory in which their flight lands.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 7 April 2022

