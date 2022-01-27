ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Five additional vaccines have been approved by the Australian government for the purpose of international travel

Overview

On 17 Jan. 2022, the government of Australia approved five additional vaccines for the purpose of establishing a traveler's vaccination status. Travelers will need to have received a two-dose vaccination regimen to be approved for travel to Australia. The following vaccines will be recognized for the purpose of travel:

Comirnaty (Pfizer)

Vaxzeviria (AstraZeneca)

Spikevax or Takeda (Moderna)

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Coronavac (Sinovac)

Covishield (AstraZeneca - Serum Institute of India)

BBIBP-CorV for people under the age of 60

Covaxin (Bharat Biotech)

Sputnik V (Gamaleya Research Institute)

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia has recognized more vaccine types for the purpose of travel. This change will allow more travelers to enter Australia with government approved vaccines.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 26 January, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.