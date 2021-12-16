ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will no longer be required to apply for exit and entrance travel exemptions

Overview

The Australian government will not require fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents to apply for a travel exemption in order to travel in and out of the country.

Unvaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will still be required to apply for an outbound travel exemption in order to leave Australia with the intent to return. Travelers eligible to apply for an outbound travel exemption include:

Those traveling for business or employment purposes;

Those who need to travel outside of Australia for a compelling reason for three or more months

For additional information, click here.

What are the Changes?

Fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents are not required to apply for a travel exemption in order to leave and enter Australia.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 14 December, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.